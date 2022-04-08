Goirigolzarri defends board remuneration: “they remain the same” | companies

The president of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, defended this Friday, during the entity’s general meeting of shareholders, the remunerations received by the board of directors, both in the 2021 financial year and those planned for this year, since they remain unchanged. “I think it is important to highlight that the new remuneration policy for directors proposes maintaining their remuneration” and added that “any remuneration increase for directors must always have the approval of the shareholders’ meeting,” he said.

And it is that, the remuneration received by the directors has been one of the points that have been causing the most disagreement among the shareholders of the banking sector. Given the criticism received by some of the investors who spoke during the CaixaBank meeting, Goirigolzarri added that they are “clearly inferior” to those of entities of a similar size.

When validating the board’s remuneration policies, the FROB, which controls 16% of the capital, abstained in its vote, in a vote in which the previous year it declared itself against.

In 2021, the CaixaBank board received a total remuneration of 9.44 million, 40.7% more than in the previous year, due to the increase in the number of directors after the merger with Bankia, and the recovery of the variable remuneration of the executives. The CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, received 3.89 million, 37.5% more than in the previous year, although in 2020 he renounced his variable remuneration due to the pandemic, which is why the difference is so great. Compared to 2019, the remuneration was 3.5% higher. For his part, the president, in his first term in office, received 1.69 million.

On the other hand, Goirigolzarri himself highlighted in his speech the solvency of CaixaBank, “well above regulatory requirements”, to face the possible risks of the war in Ukraine. In this sense, he stated that CaixaBank is in a “differential” position with a buffer of 496 basis points above the requirements.

Among the highlights of the day, the CaixaBank board approved the distribution of a dividend charged to 2021 of 0.1463 euros per share, which will be paid from April 20. Thus, the entity will distribute among its investors 1,179 million, 50% of the consolidated net profit adjusted for the extraordinary impacts related to the merger with Bankia.

The meeting also validated the reduction of the share capital up to a maximum of 10%, through the amortization of own shares that will be acquired during a repurchase program that the entity will carry out throughout the year.

Likewise, it supported the re-election of Tomás Muniesa as Vice President and Proprietary Director, and of Eduardo Javier Sanchiz as Independent Director. He also gave the green light to other points such as the remuneration policy of the board of directors, or the annual accounts and their management reports.