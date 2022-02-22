Goiuri, a model in Bizkaia: Goiuri, from suffering ‘bullying’ for her eyebrows to a Biscayan model who breaks the mold

Goiuri Azkarate’s relationship with his eyebrows was never easy. «As a child at school they used to bully me and laugh at me. That’s why I started shaving it when I was 10 years old, ”recalls this model from Elorrio. She stopped doing it a year and a half ago thanks to Sophia Hadjipanteli, the American mannequin who advocates ‘unibrowism’ and leads the ‘Unibrow Movement’ campaign on the networks. «She became my reference. Knowing her case inspired me a lot and she encouraged me to leave it natural. Now I love my eyebrows just the way they are », she assures. In this way, this 20-year-old girl reveals herself against the canons of beauty by showing her forehead without waxing. “We’re all pretty,” she says.

Wild eyebrows are, along with her separate palettes, the facial elements that characterize her and opened the doors of the sector for her in 2019. «Now the brands are looking for a beauty far from the ‘Barbie’ ideal. They look at different and attention-grabbing features, like a bunch of freckles on the face,” he explains. Specifically, this smiling and disciplined young woman got the bug to star in a photo shoot after seeing the images of her models on Instagram. «I had always had it in mind, but I thought that dedicating myself to it was impossible. One day she wanted me to take some professional photos, so I gave them to myself. I contacted the photographer Nerea Moreno and with her I put myself in front of the lens for the first time », she says. Goiuri enjoyed that ‘shooting’ to the fullest and during the day she also discovered how easy it was for her to move in front of the camera: «I wasn’t ashamed, it may be because I practiced ballet for seven years. As for the poses, I learned them by looking at images of other models on social networks.

Vintage Arizona Image



After the photographer shared the result of the session on her Instagram profile, different fashion brands and local professionals in the sector began to count on Goiuri for their campaigns: from Julene Gregorio’s homonymous brand to the jewelry firm ‘Keyah’ . With a good portfolio under her arm, the Biscayan mannequin contacted ‘Fift Models’, a Barcelona modeling agency that also has an office in Madrid. “They answered me right away, they told me they were happy to represent me,” she says. Her first paid job was not long in coming. «It was in May 2020 in Madrid for the Glenda López jewelry brand. I went down to the capital for three days and I couldn’t believe it because I had been working as a model for a very short time. They did my hair, they did my makeup… it was incredible », she acknowledges. A month later she became the image of the Bilbao second-hand clothing firm ‘Arizona Vintage’. “I was working all summer for them. I was very excited because it was a brand that I had been following for a long time. I never imagined appearing on your website », she says with a smile. An imminent success that Goiuri’s mother did not like at all. “She told me there was a cat locked up here, but it wasn’t true,” she recalls with a laugh.

On her Instagram account, where she has more than 2,400 followers and shows her professional work as a model, Goiuri warns new users: ‘just a girl with big eyebrows, don’t be care’ (‘I’m just a girl with big eyebrows, do not panic’). A virtual showcase that she considers essential today to publicize her talent: «If brands or professionals do not see your images on this social network, they may not see them anywhere. You have to dedicate time to it, it is one of the first pieces of advice I give to girls who want to start in this. I had been missing here for many months due to health issues, but now I have returned with force.

Goiuri also enjoys fashion outside of work. “I’m flirtatious, but it goes through streaks,” she says between laughs. Her “casual” style when it comes to dressing also varies depending on the season: “In spring-summer I love floral dresses. And in autumn-winter I prefer to go with wide jeans, T-shirts and sweatshirts». In addition, she has a strong predilection for sneakers. “I’m 100% sneaker,” she says.

Sports and candy lover



His abs, muscular arms and toned legs are the result of his love of sports. “He allows me to disconnect from everything and focus on myself,” she says. He used to do CrossFit, but now he goes to the gym on his own four to five days a week. A physical exercise that he combines with a healthy diet and in which he cannot miss his bowl of cereals for breakfast: “It is a habit that I have picked up from my father, a person who has always played sports and eaten healthily. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him devour a pizza.” Of course, in her case, she does make room for whims from time to time: “I love sweets.”

Currently, Goiuri lives in Vitoria and combines his studies in Art History at the UPV/EHU with the works that arise as a model. “A few weeks ago we were in a town in Álava to do the editorial ‘Sisters’, which has been published in the magazine Klud Magazine”, she says. In the future, she would love to move to Madrid to “try her luck” in the fashion industry and, finally, make a definite niche for herself. “There is more work there than in Bizkaia,” she reasons. She does not dream of starring in luxury brand campaigns, such as Luis Vuitton or Chanel, since she considers that they do not go with her. “I stick with brands with an ‘indie’ spirit, I think I feel much more comfortable there,” she specifies. But she may one day be the successor to Cara Delevingne, the thick-browed mannequin who became Karl Lagerfeld’s muse.