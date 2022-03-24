GOL Caracol HD LIVE AND DIRECT Colombia – Bolivia 2022 for Qualifiers | Transmission via GOL Caracol TV and GOL Caracol Play HD to watch the Colombia National Team match VIDEO | Movistar TV | SPORT-TOTAL

In the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium, the national teams Colombia and bolivia will duel in one of the most attractive matches on the date 17 of the Playoffs 2022. The match, which will be followed throughout South America, will be broadcast by the signal from Snail gol. Therefore, in Trade we show you all the steps you need to know to access

ALIGNMENTS OF COLOMBIA VS. BOLIVIA TODAY

COLOMBIA VS. BOLIVIA VIA GOL CARACOL LIVE

WHAT IS SNAIL GOAL?

Sports program that has a team of national and international soccer experts. The most important games and tournaments in the country and the world are broadcast, while spaces are opened for interviews and analysis of coaches and teams.

WHERE AND HOW TO SEE GOL CARACOL LIVE?

To be able to watch the GOL Caracol online signal live and direct, you only have to access www.gol.caracoltv.com and click where it says “Live”. You also have the option to watch the broadcast via YouTube.

WHAT MATCHES IS TRANSMITTED BY GOL CARACOL TV?

Friendly matches of the Colombian National Team

Qualifiers of the Colombian National Team to the FIFA World Cup (the other matches of the other South American national teams are broadcast depending on the Time Zone of each country).

FIFA World Cup

U-20 Soccer World Cup (in case the Colombian U-20 National Team qualifies for the World Cup)

U-17 Soccer World Cup (in case the Colombian U-17 National Team qualifies for the World Cup)

FIFA Futsal World Cup

America Cup

friendly matches

South American U-20 Championship

Men’s soccer tournament at the Olympic Games

Women’s soccer tournament at the Olympic Games

AFF Suzuki Cup

SUMMONED SELECTION COLOMBIA VS. BOLIVIA

Archers: David Ospina (Napoli), Camilo Vargas (Atlas) and Álvaro Montero (Millionaires).

Defenses: Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Carlos Cuesta (Genk), Jhon Lucumí (Genk), Daniel Muñoz (Genk), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Johan Mojica (Elche), Stefan Medina (Monterrey) and William Tesillo (Club León).

Midfielders: Yairo Moreno (Pachuca), Wilmar Barrios (Zenit), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Gustavo Cuéllar (Al Hilal), Víctor Cantillo (Corinthians), Matheus Uribe (Porto), James Rodríguez (Al Rayyan), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate ) and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus).

Forwards: Luis Díaz (Liverpool), Luis Fernando Muriel (Atalanta), Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Miguel Borja (Junior), Rafael Santos Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luis Suárez (Granada), Harold Preciado (Santos Laguna) and Alfredo Morelos (Rangers ).

COLOMBIA VS. BOLIVIA: ROBERTO MELÉNDEZ METROPOLITAN STADIUM

The Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium is a stage for the practice of soccer and athletics in Barranquilla, Colombia. It was inaugurated on May 11, 1986, replacing the Romelio Martínez stadium as the main stage for soccer practice and as the headquarters of Atlético Junior. The Metropolitano is also home to the Colombian National Team for its home games for the World Cup qualifiers. The National Team has qualified five of the six times that this stadium has hosted the qualifiers.

