Gold Bitcoin arrives, a limited edition collector’s coin (but not only)

MILAN (Finanza.com)

Cryptocurrency fever gives birth to Gold Bitcoin. It is a limited edition 1 ounce gold coin that ideally combines the world of precious metals with that of digital currencies for collectible coins. Coininvest, the online portal specializing in the sale of rare and precious metals, launched it on the market.

The design of this coin includes a binary code on the outer edge bearing the name of the creator of the Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto. The value and quantity of the gold with which the coin was minted is expressed in millibitcoins with reference to the Bitcoin quotation on the day the design itself was made and, at the same time, referred to the gold quotation on the same day.

It is an iconic coin with a face value of 100 New Zealand dollars, offered at a price of 2,500 euros and in a limited edition of 500 units. A collector’s item, but maybe even something more. Coinvest also describes it as a product for those who are approaching the investment safe haven market.

“The series of physical coins with a design dedicated to Bitcoins allows us to get closer to a younger audience – explains the CEO of CoinInvest, Daniel Marburger – We are sure that Gold Bitcoin will attract new targets in addition to that of numismatists or simple investors, stimulating further the market to invest in this type of assets “.

