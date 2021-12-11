Gold? Cryptocurrencies? Not at all, LEGOs are the investment of the future

While more and more companies join the trend of the moment, signing more or less intriguing partnerships with the king of bricks, including for example the peculiar Adidas Superstar in LEGO version, a study has revealed the market fluctuations of the old sets.

After all, how many of us at home have their favorite kit somewhere, including spaceships, cars or action figure, strictly built brick by brick? Well, according to the findings of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, the sets no longer on the market seem to respect an 11% growth in value on an annual basis on the second-hand market, reviewing a significant amount of data.

In this case, we are talking about 2322 sets still sealed, produced in a period of time that goes from 1987 to 2015, of which the list prices and the final sale prices on the second-hand market were compared.

“Usually, we are led to think that people are inclined to purchase items such as jewelry, antiques or works of art as an investment. However, there seem to be options on the market, such as collectible toys“said Victoria Dobrynskaya, Professor of Economics and Finance at the HSE, who then went on to specify how”Tens of thousands of transactions are carried out in the secondary LEGO market. Even taking into account the low list price of most sets, this market is huge and is still little known to traditional investors today“.

Also according to the study, it seems that paradoxically they are right the cheapest and smallest sets, in addition to the largest, most expensive and limited, to acquire value more quickly. Among these, the most popular are those that portray buildings, monuments or kits created in partnership with some famous film. Among the most desired, also the LEGO Millennium Falcon that we assembled on Twitch.

But why exactly LEGO? At the base, the most rudimentary and fundamental of the market rules, that of supply and demand. Usually produced in a limited edition, the collector sets are purchased by a predefined number of users, of whom only a fraction then decides to deprive themselves. All this, without considering the simplest of reasons: it is LEGO, objects with a huge following, acquired over the decades and which still today boasts a strong presence on the market, acquiring new enthusiasts year after year from all over the world and of all ages.