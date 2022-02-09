Gold curling, Amendola: “Constantini and Mosaner, what a lesson to the players in Ferrari!”

The director who had brought this discipline to the big screen in “La mossa del pinguino”: “It was crazy gold, too bad that this too will soon be forgotten. In Italy there is no sporting culture”

Claudio Amendola in 2013 brought curling to the big screen in the epic and hilarious “La mossa del pinguino”, a film he directed starring Edoardo Leo, Ricky Memphis and Antonello Fassari. And now that the sport which is so “unlikely” thanks to the feats of Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini has risen to the roof of the Olympic world, the Roman director and actor is laughing.

“But yes, the final was crazy, very funny. And it’s not over, now there is the team competition! It’s just a pity that soon we won’t talk about it anymore, as is always the case for minor sports which instead give a lot more satisfactions than many billionaire sports. Here, what these two guys did is a valuable lesson and a warning for all the players in Ferrari. “

“Of course, on the set of the film I’m directing. I watched everything on my phone and I missed the footage, but it doesn’t matter, it was too good. Edoardo Leo sent me a photo before the last stone thrown by Stefania: in her eyes I saw a lot of the look Edo had in the decisive shot of the film. And to think that I had chosen curling because it seemed to me the most unlikely sport in which to excel, the furthest away from Olympic glories: for us it was that of the broom and the cooking pot. pressure! But for this very reason capable of revealing all my passion for sport, because I also glue myself to watch a cap competition … After all, that’s what Leo talks about in his monologue of the film, about the emotion of an Olympic medal and a love of sport “.

But he is convinced that even the passion for curling that overwhelms Italians today will be short-lived.

“Unfortunately, yes. We have won many gold medals in smaller disciplines, the bow, the rifle … Yet we stopped at the celebrations. The problem is that in Italy there is a lack of sports education: look at the activity in schools, the boys train in dilapidated gyms, in damp courtyards, with the wrong shoes. If they went to schools capable of really promoting culture and sport, imagine how good we would be! Because the results also come this way, with the right structures behind us we would be the best! “.

In fact, even the new Olympic curling champions have implant problems.

“Olympic sports, which for me represent true sport, are also the least supported and sponsored ones. Sports facilities are created and arranged only for certain events, becoming a reason for speculation for various contracts. It is the Italic evil … Then for luckily there are athletes, luckily there are Stefania and Amos, capable of a great feat in spite of everything. Because, don’t forget, curling is a very difficult sport, which has a crazy job behind it. We should name them some ice rinks … If I want to meet them? Maybe, I would like a selfie. As a true fan. ”

