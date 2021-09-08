‘Gold digger’, is it true love if he is 35 and she is 60? Julia Ormond: “Still too many prejudices”

The meeting is romantic, let us dream (at least at the beginning). She, Julia Day (Julia Ormond), divorced, three children, wonderfully disheveled, on her sixtieth birthday she is alone. A visit to the museum is not the best, but she worked there, she likes it, after all she feels at home. 35-year-old Benjamin Greene (Ben Barnes), asks her why a statuette is missing in a display case: love at first sight. Love surprises us and is always complicated, as he explains well Gold digger (Gold digger, in the broad sense hunter of dowry), the series from today on Sky and Now. If she is older than he (“Mom, he’s my age!” Protests her son, a lawyer), rich, and the family investigates Romeo’s past, everything becomes very difficult. The romantic side is colored by thrillers in the six-episode BBC series set in London, amidst country houses, pubs and windswept cliffs. The children try to know more about the suitor who made their mother lose her mind, too many things do not add up, they insinuate doubts, to the point that even Julia at some point will begin to doubt him. “Shall we go to the hotel?” Ben asks after a meeting, refusing to take her to his home. “But why?” she protests. “Okay, let’s go to the hotel. So I pay as usual ”says at a certain point the very much in love lady. Wonderful in Wind of passions, chic in the remake of Sabrina, Julia Ormond at 56 shows her face and wrinkles, as true as Kate Winslet. As love tries to triumph, we meet the family that opposes marriage: ex-husband Ted (Alex Jennings ), sons Patrick (Sebastian Armesto), Of the (Jemima Rooper) and Leo (Archie Renaux). “Much of the tension lies in the ambiguity of Benjamin’s character that will make you guess whether or not he is a gold digger,” Ormond explained in an interview with Bakchormeeboy.com. “Secrets are bad for people. Even seemingly harmless things have an impact on your authenticity, the way you cross the world and the relationships you end up having ”.

Loading... Advertisements

“For my part,” said Barnes, “the important thing was to prepare each scene in two ways: one in which Ben is a gold digger, the other in which he is sincere towards Julia but misinterpreted by the family. The important thing was to always keep the intentions ambiguous. In the final episode, the series also delves deeply into the past of the character I play ”. The most important thing was the credibility and alchemy between the protagonists. “Much of the preparatory work,” Ormond revealed, “was spent thinking about how a woman my age would express herself in a situation like this, and how to capture her new priorities and ways of interacting in the physical.” Commenting on the stigma attached to adult women involved in a relationship with younger men, Ormond adds: “The series made me realize how deeply ingrained is the idea that it is not good for a mature woman to choose a man who is many years younger. . I know a lot of older women dating younger men, and even though the perception is changing, there is still a lot of prejudice. It is actually quite misogynistic to think of ladies who are in their 50s as ‘past their prime’ and that it is ‘not fair’ to engage in such a relationship. A lot has to do with how men are viewed as ‘the suppliers’. When an older man is dating a younger, prettier woman, people tend to be more forgiving, because that’s always been the case. But if it is an adult woman it leaves us perplexed because there is the further problem of ‘castration’, it happens when we question the financial security of the man “.