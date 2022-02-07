gold for Feuz in the men’s descent, Paris sixth

The Swiss wins in front of the French Clarey and the Austrian Mayer. The blue comes to 52 cents. Outside Innerhofer

Beat Feuz crowns the four-year dominion with the Olympic gold medal. The first alpine ski race in Beijing 2022 is conquered by the Swiss, who takes first place in the downhill, where he won the World Cup in the last four years. Silver for the 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clareyat just 10 cents, Austrian bronze Matthias Mayerat 16. Sixth place for Dominik Paris, 52 cents from gold. Outside Innerhofer.

Spectacle, twists and turns in the downhill of the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The gold medal ends around the neck of Beat Feuz, who closes the circle after winning the World Cup in Cortina in 2017 and the World Cup in specialty in the following four years. The story of the day, however, bears the name of Johan Clarey, who wins the silver just 10 cents from the winner. At 41, he is the oldest medal in the history of alpine skiing at the Olympics: a resounding result for the amount of injuries he has had to fight with throughout his career. Matthias Mayer, Olympic champion in downhill in 2014, climbs to the lowest step of the podium. After paying half a second to the first intermediate, the Austrian improves his performance to finish third at 16 cents. The Canadian Crawford remains off the podium by just seven cents.

On the other hand, the dream of an Olympic medal in downhill by Dominik Paris fades, who after a good start constantly loses ground from the best up to close in sixth position, 52 cents from the winner and just under 4 tenths from the podium. Fifteenth place for Matteo Marsaglia, 1 ”37 behind. Unfortunately, the test of Christof Innerhofer lasts just about fifteen seconds, who makes a trajectory error in the upper part of the track and ends up outside.