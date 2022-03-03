Gold Record for Leoni Torres for “I stay with you” Cuba Noticias 360

Photos: RRSS

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

Leoni Torres announced on her Instagram profile that her song “Me Quedo Conti” has been recognized as a Gold Record by the Recording Industry Association of America, thanking her label and music producer for this achievement.

“Golden disc. #I stay with you. What a joy to receive this recognition. Thanks @puntilla.music and music producer @leonardogilmilian. Thanks to you, the public”, posted the singer, where he immediately received hundreds of reactions from artists and friends.

His wife, Cuban actress Yuliet Cruz commented: “Congratulations, my love. You deserve it. You work so hard and with so much dedication and love that life will continue to reward you. Congratulations!” To which he replied: “You are a witness of all my dedication and effort. Also thanks to you for all your support I have been able to get here.

“I stay with you”, premiered in April 2018, and as he described it at the time, it is “a song to dance to, very rich and different”.

For his part, the musician Willy Chirino also congratulated Leoni Torres: “Thank you very much, my brother. Greetings to everyone at home”.

Leoni Torres announced that she is working on a new album, which is called “Tribute to Polo Montañez”. “A gift for all those who asked me to sing songs by Polo Montañez. Today it is recorded, ”Leoni Torres wrote on her social networks. Also, the singer commented that this new musical project will be in the hands of Leonardo Gil Millán; who will be the producer of the album.