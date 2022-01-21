Gold scam in Ancona: hundreds in the network – Chronicle

Ancona, 21 January 2022 – He convinced them to invest in gold bars and in one valuable plant for the use of wood by paying up to 10 thousand euros which then vanished in less than an amen. More than a hundred people would have been scammed in this way, sucked into a chain of Sant’Antonio interrupted with the intervention of the Fabriano Financial Police. Ten people reported in the “Alchemist” operation and which now risk ending up on trial because the Ancona Public Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutor Daniele Paci, has closed the investigation.

The backbone would be an insurer from Fabriano, 50, became a financial intermediary with a fixed base in Switzerland. The others would be broker of the provinces of Ancona and Macerata, between 50 and 60 years old. The Fabriano, who ran an insurance agency here, received the notification of 415 bis in prison in Switzerland, where he is imprisoned for other financial scams committed in Swiss lands.

Thanks to a group of collaborators who supported him he had set up a real organization “making use of entrepreneurial structures based in Italy and Switzerland – writes the Finance – with the aim of collecting significant sums of money through numerous savers, who were attracted with the promise of easy money, by paying an entrance fee “.









The unsuspecting figure varied according to the investment they made. If they were gold bars they paid 10 thousand euros, if it was the prized plant, a plantation of Paulonia, called the plant of the princess and with which wood is obtained to make furniture and guitars but is also used to combat smog, they paid 7 thousand and 500 EUR. The scheme used was that of pyramid sales, a mechanism that consists in selling a position within a structure where at the top there is a person who sells to other subjects the possibility of entering the underlying levels by paying an entrance fee.

After paying for access to the facility, these people, attracted by the promise of easy earnings, they introduce others and so on. In the present case, the investor thought he was making money from ingots and plants but it would have been just a scam. Only the first money would arrive in his pocket, those of other people who found and entered the alleged business. Then a euro did not arrive, not even the sum paid.









To lure them into the trap, someone had also been invited to take guided tours of an office of the organization in Switzerland, where they were shown a vault with gold bars. Driven to bring more people into the deal, unsuspecting investors have drawn in a growing ranks of friends and family, enticed by the quick payoffs reported by people close to them.

170 victims of the scam as of 2015 and residing in the provinces of Ancona, Fermo and Macerata. Among the scammed there are housewives, pensioners, public employees, professionals, who in some cases have lost up to 100 thousand euros, life savings.

The flow of financial transactions has touched about 6 million euros. The plants they invested in would never be planted but only remained on paper. Crimes of fraud, embezzlement, self-laundering and abusive financial activity have been contested, with the aggravating circumstance of transnationality.