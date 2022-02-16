gold Sweden, Italy splendid fifth – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

9.59 Thanks for following us and good continuation of the day. A sporting greeting.

9.58 France sixth at 2’13 “.

9.57 Federica Sanfilippo crosses the finish line at 1’33 “: Italy gets an unexpected fifth position on the eve.

9.56 Silver to Russia, 12 ″ detached. Bronze to Germany at 37 ″ 4. Only fourth the favorite Norway at 50 ″ 7: Roeiseland could not put a half to the disastrous stage of Eckhoff.

9.56 Gold medal for Sweden, who dominated this relay thanks in particular to the Oeberg sisters.

9.55 Simon collapses in the last lap, Sanfilippo, on the other hand, is going strong.

9.54 Ranking that seems to be defined by now. Let’s see if Federica Sanfilippo will be able to defend a prestigious fifth position.

9.52 After the last polygon Sweden has 24 ″ 7 over Russia, 34 ″ 6 over Germany, 53 ″ 7 over Norway, 1’13 “over Italy, 1’36” over France. However, the blue could not have done more than this, only applause for them.

9.51 A refill for Nigmatullina, Herrmann and Roeiseland. 2 refills for Federica Sanfilippo, penalty lap for Simon.

9.50 1 refill for Elvira Oeberg, gold for Sweden.

9.49 We are at the last polygon. Standing shooting session.

9.48 Herrmann off Federica Sanfilippo. A true miracle is needed for Italy.

9.47 Herrmann goes to get Sanfilippo back. Now the blue only has to think about managing in view of the polygon.

9.46 After the seventh polygon leads Sweden with 26 “6 over Russia, 35” over Italy, 46 “over Germany, 1’11” over France, 1’18 “over Norway.

9.45 5/5 for Simon, a recharge for Roeiseland.

9.44 5/5 for Sanfilippo and Nigmatullina, 1 refill for Herrmann.

9.44 We are at the seventh polygon. Shooting session on the ground. 5/5 by Elvira Oeberg.

9.43 Italy must hope that Sanfilippo makes the polygons of life and the others are wrong. We have to be honest.

9.41 At 19 km Elvira Oeberg leads with 19 ″ 3 on Sanfilippo, 26 ″ on Nigmatullina and 34 ″ on Herrmann. For now, Roeiseland and Simon are not recovering.

9.40 Norway fifth at 1’15 “, France sixth at 1’16”. Now, however, Roeiseland and Simon will be on the track, so anything can happen … For Italy, the damage will have to be limited with Federica Sanfilippo, who has not played a good Olympics so far. The medal remains very difficult.

9.38 We are at the third change. Sweden in command with 7 ″ 4 over Italy: extraordinary Samuela Comola. Third Russia at 13 “5, fourth Germany at 37”.

9.36 Now Samuela loses a lot, she has to grit her teeth and give everything!

9.35 Moving Samuela Comola, she’s trying not to get detached from Hanna Oeberg! She lost 2 ″ 4, she is giving it all! Mironova gets back on the two heads. She preuss 34 ″ from the summit.

9.34 After the sixth polygon Italy and Sweden are paired with 5 ″ 7 on Russia and 31 ″ on Preuss. France at 1’18 ”with Braisaz who didn’t make a mistake on his feet. Norway seventh at 1’25 “.

9.32 1 reload for Comola, penalty lap for Mironova! You save with 3 Hanna Oeberg refills! Good for Italy! 2 refills for Preuss.

9.31 We are at the sixth polygon. Standing shooting session. The wind has picked up, watch out …

9.29 At 15 km Mironova passes with 28 ″ 2 on Oeberg and 33 ″ on Comola. At 1’01 “Preuss.

9.28 Fourth for Germany with Preuss at 47 ″ 7. 5/5 for Lien, 2 refills for Braisaz. Norway seventh at 1’54 “, France ninth at 2’10”.

9.27 Oeberg fired with faster release times than Comola and is second at 23 ″ 4 from Mironova. The blue is third at 24 ″ 2.

9.26 5/5 for Mironova and Comola, 1 refill for Oeberg.

9.25 We are at the fifth polygon. Shooting session on the ground.

9.24 Comola immediately loses a lot from Mironova and is also overtaken by Hanna Oeberg, but it is not a surprise. The blue just has to think about not doing any damage to the polygon.

9.21 Czech Republic fifth at 1’17 “, Canada at 1’31”, Austria at 1’41 “, France at 1’46”, Norway at 1’53 “. Chevalier and Eckhoff have sunk transalpine and Scandinavian, but we saw yesterday that anything can happen. Yesterday Norway were 1’48 ”late in the men’s relay in the middle of the race, then they won.

9.19 At the second change Russia in command with 10 ″ 7 on a still excellent Dorothea Wierer, who did the tests for the mass start. Sweden third at 27 “, Germany fourth at 46”. We remain with our feet on the ground, because Italy has already played its best cartridges and now fields Samuela Comola and then Federica Sanfilippo to close.

9.18 Reztsova is unleashed and clearly detaches Dorothea Wierer. The Russian, in this Olympics, perhaps only fears Mars Roeiseland on skis.

9.16 After the fourth polygon, Wierer leads with 1 ″ 7 on Reztsova and 8 ″ 8 on Brorsson. Fourth Hinz at 31 “4, France seventh at 1’11”, Belarus eleventh at 1’34 “, Norway 12th at 1’53”.

9.15 2 SPINS OF PENALTY FOR ECKHOFF! The Norwegian went into crisis! Tour Belarus too! Chevalier is saved with a single reload.

9.14 5/5 for Wierer, Reztsova and Brorsson. 2 refills for Hinz.

9.13 We are at the fourth range, standing shooting session.

9.12 At 9 km Wierer keeps 7 ″ 4 on the most immediate pursuers, driven by Reztsova.

9.11 Wierer in command with 4 ″ over Brorsson and Hinz, on which the Russian Reztsova is reported.

9.09 Switzerland withdrew due to an injury that Irene Cadurisch ran into. Probably the Swiss fell.

9.08 5/5 very fast by Wierer, not even Brorsson and Hinz are wrong. 2 reloads for Eckhoff, penalty round for France with Chevalier.

9.07 Very open race so far. We are on the third polygon. Shooting session on the ground.

9.05 Brorsson tries to force: after 1 km he has 2 ″ on Hinz and Wierer.

9.04 Now Dorothea Wierer on track for Italy.

9.03 At the first change are Germany, Sweden and Italy together. At 12 ″ Bulgaria, France and Norway, which limited the damage in what was its weakest fraction.

9.02 As usual, Lisa Vittozzi is another in the relay compared to the individual races.

9.00 At 5 km Germany, Sweden and Italy have 10 ″ on a large group of pursuers.

8.59 Knotten broke a stick, so he loses something from the leading trio.

8.59 After the second polygon is in the lead Persson with 0. ”7 on Lisa Vittozzi and 0 ″ 8 on the German Vogt. Fourth Knotten at 1 “7, tenth Bescond at 10” 8.

8.57 5/5 for Knotten, a recharge for Vittozzi, Persson and Bescond.

8.56 We are at the second range, standing shooting session.

8.54 At 3 km Persson gained 8 seconds on the group of pursuers led by Lisa Vittozzi, who is therefore second.

8.53 ATTACK THE SWEDISH PERSSON! The Scandinavian takes off.

8.52 It was not a first selective polygon, of the first 11 only Vittozzi made a mistake. The US is in command followed by Austria, Sweden and France. 13th at 15 ″ 5 Russia with 1 reload, but can return. Lisa Vittozzi is seventh at 7 ″.

8.51 A recharge for Lisa Vittozzi, the worst is over for her.

8.50 We are at the first polygon. Shooting session on the ground.

8.49 Not high pace for Lisa Vittozzi, compact group.

8.48 Vittozzi leads the 1000 meters ahead of Persson, Bescond and Kazakevich.

8.47 Now Lisa Vittozzi takes the lead.

8.46 France and Russia take the lead.

8.45 The women’s relay has begun. Clear skies in China.

8.40 Norway, Sweden and France are the favorites for gold, for Italy the concrete goal is a seventh position. If something more came, it would be an unexpected result.

8.37 The quartet of Italy is therefore composed of Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Samuela Comola and Federica Sanfilippo.

8.35 The startlist of the race:

1 FRA – France 1

1-1 r BESCOND Anais

1-2 g CHEVALIER-BOUCHET Anais

1-3 y BRAISAZ-BOUCHET Justine

1-4 b SIMON Julia

2 ROC – ROC

2-1 r KAZAKEVICH Irina

2-2 g REZTSOVA Kristina

2-3 y MIRONOVA Svetlana

2-4 b NIGMATULLINA Uliana

3 SWE – Sweden

3-1 r PERSSON Linn

3-2 g BRORSSON Mona

3-3 y OEBERG Hanna

3-4 b OEBERG Elvira

4 NOR – Norway 2

4-1 r KNOTTEN Karoline Offigstad

4-2 g ECKHOFF Tiril

4-3 y LIEN Ida

4-4 b ROEISELAND Mars Olsbu

5 GER – Germany

5-1 r VOIGT Vanessa

5-2 g HINZ Vanessa

5-3 y PREUSS Franziska

5-4 b HERRMANN Denise

6 BLR – Belarus

6-1 r LESHCHANKA Iryna

6-2 g ALIMBEKAVA Dzinara

6-3 y KRUCHYNKINA Elena

6-4 b ONLY Hanna

7 ITA – Italy 3

7-1 r VITTOZZI Lisa

7-2 g WIERER Dorothea

7-3 y COMOLA Samuela

7-4 b SANFILIPPO Federica

8 CZE – Czech Republic

8-1 r PUSKARCIKOVA Eva

8-2 g DAVIDOVA Marketa

8-3 y JISLOVA Jessica

8-4 b CHARVATOVA Lucie

9 UKR – Ukraine

9-1 r PETRENKO Iryna

9-2 g DZHIMA Yuliia

9-3 y MERKUSHYNA Anastasiya

9-4 b BILOSIUK Olena

10 USA – United States of America 4

10-1 r DUNKLEE Susan

10-2 g EGAN Clare

10-3 y IRWIN Deedra

10-4 b REID Joanne

11 SUI – Switzerland

11-1 r CADURISCH Irene

11-2 g HAECKI Lena

11-3 y GASPARIN Selina

11-4 b BASERGA Amy

12 EST – Estonia

12-1 r OJA Regina

12-2 g TOMINGAS Tuuli

12-3 y KUELM Susan

12-4 b TALIHAERM Johanna

13 FIN – Finland 5

13-1 r MINKKINEN Suvi

13-2 g EDER Mari

13-3 y JANKA Erika

13-4 b KINNUNEN Nastassia

14 AUT – Austria

14-1 r ZDOUC Dunja

14-2 g HAUSER Lisa Theresa

14-3 y JUPPE Anna

14-4 b INNERHOFER Katharina

15 POL – Poland

15-1 r HOJNISZ-STAREGA Monika

15-2 g ZUK Kamila

15-3 y ZBYLUT Kinga

15-4 b MAKA Anna

16 CAN – Canada 6

16-1 r LUNDER Emma

16-2 g BANKES Megan

16-3 y DICKSON Emily

16-4 b BEAUDRY Sarah

17 JPN – Japan

17-1 r TACHIZAKI Fuyuko

17-2 g MAEDA Sari

17-3 y HACHISUKA Asuka

17-4 b TANAKA Yurie

18 CHN – People’s Republic of China

18-1 r TANG Jialin

18-2 g CHU Yuanmeng

18-3 y DING Yuhuan

18-4 b MENG Fanqi

19 SVK – Slovakia 7

19-1 r FIALKOVA Ivona

19-2 g HORVATOVA Henrieta

19-3 y MACHYNIAKOVA Veronika

19-4 b FIALKOVA Paulina

20 BUL – Bulgaria

20-1 r TODOROVA Milena

20-2 g ZDRAVKOVA Maria

20-3 y HRISTOVA Lora

20-4 b KADEVA Daniela

8.30 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live of the women’s 4 × 6 km biathlon relay at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the women’s relay, a test valid for the Beijing Winter Olympics in the specialty of biathlon. On the snows of Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centerrifle and narrow skis will again be protagonists.

At home Italy, especially the cold, was particularly suffered. The hope is that a square will be found, but it will be difficult. The training will be as follows: Lisa Vittozzi in launch, followed by Dorothea Wierer, Samuela Comola and Federica Sanfilippo. Front-wheel drive setup, it could be defined, even if Vittozzi’s recent individual performances have not been up to par with an athlete of his level.

Difficult to think of fighting for a medal, but you never know … The favorites should be Norway and France, with the Scandinavians who will have to do without Tandrevold (conditioned by an illness at the end of the pursuit) and will instead have a quartet formed by Knotten , Eckhoff, Lien and from Røiseland.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the women’s relay, a test valid for the Beijing Winter Olympics in the specialty of biathlon: news in real time and constant updates. It starts at 08.45 Italian time. Have fun!

Photo: LaPresse