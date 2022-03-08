So important that it has had an important influence over the course of human history, thegold it is one of the main precious metals, extremely ductile, endowed with numerous physical properties and accepted practically everywhere as a trading and investment commodity.

The history of gold was born billions of years ago, during the composition of our planet, while human beings began to understand its qualities several millennia ago: compared to all other metals, gold was immediately considered “Special”, due to its qualities of brightness, resistance and above all ductility, factors that have led it to be used both as a bargaining chip but also for the creation of coins, as well as jewelery and any desire for precious objects.

Gold value: this is today’s data that scares everyone

Once the qualities of the metal are understood, which in its natural form is too ductile to be worked properly, gold has maintained a status comparable to that of safe haventhat is a tangible resource that does not decrease in value in an important way, but which on the contrary can be used as an investment base.

Even today the value of gold is determined by numerous factors such as political ones, which increase the demand for specific resources but are conditioned, for example, by the trends of the stock market, which increases or decreases the demand for gold.

The purity of gold is calculated in karat, using a scale of 24/24, where 24 karat gold is considered the purest (99%) and that at 18 pure at 75%, while for the weight both the weight that the troy ounce, equal to just over 31 grams. In jewelry the latter carat is used a lot, while in the economic field it is 24 carats to represent the purity most used in Europe (in the United Kingdom 22 carats are used above all).

One troy ounce is currently valued at €1,840.88, equal to 59.19 grams.



