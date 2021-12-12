Golden Boy 2021, Pastorello: “Lukaku will return to Italy”

MONTE-CARLO – Golden Agent change neighborhood, but stay a Montecarlo . From Mino Raiola, best prosecutor of 2020, to Federico Pastorello , which on Monday will be crowned during the “Golden Night” organized by Tuttosport at the Nuvola Lavazza in Turin. The walls of Federico Pastorello’s office, immersed in Monegasque grandeur, look like those of an art gallery: instead of the paintings, T-shirts and photos that summarize the 25-year career and the escalation of the Rovereto native agent . Next to the shot of the year – the signature of Romelu Lukaku in the Chelsea offices – there are historical images (Pastorello con Evra And Ferguson ) and also the trophy of the Uefa Cup 1995 , conquered by the Parma of his father Giambattista, at the time the leader of the Emilians. “It’s just around that time – says Federico – that I understood that I would have liked to be an agent. I have to thank Fernando Couto … ».

Dad, as a seasoned football man, approved immediately?

“There was a family reunion in which I promised Mom that I would finish university anyway. The agent’s work, however, is all-encompassing. I was only able to take two more exams. I didn’t keep my word, but now my mother is happy anyway given the passion I have shown for 25 years. And she is proud, as I am, of the “Golden Boy-European Best Player’s Agent” that you have assigned to me ».

His father, at the time of Padua, bought the young Alessandro Del Piero from the youth of San Vendemiano. You were small, but do you remember anything?

«No, but I remember when my father tried to take it back, Alessandro …».

Meaning what?

«When Del Piero was at the beginning of Juventus, my father, who in the meantime had moved to Parma, wanted to bring Dino Baggio to Emilia. Since he could not find an agreement on the price with the bianconeri, at a certain point he said: “I’ll give you the amount you ask me, but in addition to Dino Baggio we will also include the young Del Piero in the deal”. At that point, the lawyer Agnelli intervened: “Del Piero does not move”. And he paid a billion at the amount initially requested for Dino Baggio ».

His Del Piero is Romelu Lukaku, a record transfer in the history of the Premier League: 115 million euros … How did your feeling born?

“He is the greatest player I have, Romelu, but he is also the one I ‘caught’ more easily … I had been the director of Conte’s transfer to Chelsea and Antonio, after winning the English championship on the first try, wanted Lukaku. At that time Romelu was playing for Everton: the first time we met in London almost by chance. I told him that, in my opinion, Conte would be the ideal coach to help him make a further qualitative leap. Lukaku, on the other hand, chose Manchester United. A year later, when his relationship with his previous agent had expired, he called me from a new mobile number, so much so that at first I didn’t answer immediately. Romelu told me that everything I had told him the first time had come true and he wanted me as an agent ».

Then you took him to Conte, but to Inter … Is it true that Lukaku, in 2019, was one step away from Juventus?

“Yup. The deal with Inter had stalled because Zhang seemed unwilling to meet Manchester United’s demands. Juventus had an agreement with the English, who would have signed Dybala and Mandzukic in exchange for Lukaku. Romelu had already talked to Sarri and Cristiano Ronaldo. But … later Dybala and Manchester United, probably both not too convinced, did not reach the agreement. While Marotta, Ausilio, Conte and I managed to convince Zhang to raise the offer. Without taking anything away from Lukaku’s teammates at Inter, I think that transfer has shifted the balance in Italy ».

Will we see Lukaku in Serie A sooner or later?

«Yes, because Romelu is in love with our country. But now let’s make Chelsea enjoy it ».

