Golden Boy 2021, Pedri is the new “Golden Boy” of Tuttosport

ROME . A few moments ago, from the FIGC Federal Council Room dedicated to Paolo Rossi, the director of Tuttosport , Xavier Jacobelli , unveiled the name of the winner of the 2021 Golden Boy. «I am pleased to announce that the midfielder of Barcelona and the Spanish national team Pedri – Jacobelli announced – has won the nineteenth edition of our international trophy which elects the best Under 21 in the world registered for a European club of the top division. A deserved triumph. The Canarian boy, who succeeds the Norwegian Haaland , has beaten the competition by making a void behind it. Of the forty journalists who vote representing the most illustrious newspapers of our continent, 24 placed him in first place of their preferences, another 9 in second position and 3 in third. A plebiscite “. So much so that the Spaniard finished collecting 318 points against 119 for the English Bellingham . An abysmal gap: +199 advantage. Never in the history of the Golden Boy trophy has there been such a gigantic gap.

IT STARTS WITH 100 CANDIDATES – Each juror assigns 5 votes that are worth 10 points to the first, 7 to the second, 5 to the third, 3 to the fourth and 1 to the fifth. The selections for the Golden Boy “Absolute Best” begin with the publication on Tuttosport, in mid-June, of a first list of 100 candidates which is reduced by 20 units every day 15 of the following month until reaching the “shortlist” in mid-October final: the 20 “survivors” who compete for the title. The players in contention must be strictly Under 21, for this year born from 1 January 2001, and registered for a European club registered in the top-level championship.

“THANK YOU, TUTTOSPORT!” – From Barcelona, ​​where he will be celebrating his nineteenth birthday in three days, Pedri sent a video message: «I thank Tuttosport for this trophy which makes me proud. Thanks also to all the members of the jury and the fans who have always supported me in this simply incredible 2021 for me. And of course, many thanks to Barça, the national team, my family, my friends and obviously to all those who have been close to me day after day without whom I would not have been able to win the Golden Boy “. The boy from Tegueste, less than twenty kilometers from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, is currently recovering from a muscle relapse in the quadriceps of his left thigh. He should be back on the pitch at the disposal of the new manager Xavi after mid-December. It will therefore not be available for the last two races of Champions League against Benfica at Camp Nou and Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

ADEYEMI WINS ON THE WEB – Parallel to the Golden Boy “Absolute Best”, from 2018 the “Web Golden Boy” or the player – always included in the list of 20 finalists – most voted by the fans on our website tuttosport.com. The most “clicked”. «In this category – continued the director of Tuttosport – success in the 2021 edition went to the German Karim Adeyemi of Red Bull Salzburg who overtook the Belgian De Ketelaere of Club Brugge. Adeyemi is also an extraordinary talent, in great demand, and there is no surprise that in a few weeks he will leave for a top club “.

FROM 56,000 to 580,000 “CLICK” – For his part, the CEO of Tuttosport, Federico Vincenzoni, he wanted to underline how “The total value of the cards of the last 5 Golden Boys, Mbappé, De Ligt, João Félix and now Pedri, is close to 700 million euros considering both the purchase prices and the revaluations generated. The run-up that all the top clubs in Europe are making to win the new Cristiano Ronaldo card only reinforces the value of this award. Furthermore, in recent years, on the website tuttosport.com, the votes of readers to elect the new Golden Boy Web continue to show an index of growth beyond all expectations. From 56,000 in 2016 to 580,000 this 2021“.

PICCOLI AND TOMASELLI – Jacobelli announced the other awards related to the Under 21: «In the category Italian Golden Boy the atalantino Roberto Little ones burned Daniel at the photo finish Maldini while the Sassuolo midfielder, Martina Tomaselli, won the title of Golden Girl“.