Golden comeback! Real Sociedad stops an inconspicuous Motagua from “Nene” Obando in Tocoa

2022-03-06

Against all odds the Royal Society’sachieved a valuable victory (2-1) by coming back from a Motagua with little lucidity in the second meeting under the command of Cesar “Nene” Obando andon day 9 of Closing Tournament 2021-22 which was played this Sunday at the Francisco Martinez Duron Stadium.

The oil group led by the Colombian Orlando Restrepo presented an orderly approach with constant offensive projection to attack a Motagua that barely managed to finish off clearly three times against a phenomenal José Mariano Pineda.

The first score of the match in favor of Motagua shappened in the 39th minute with the defender wesly decas as the protagonist when finding a loose ball inside the area after a corner kick. That’s how the first time end.

The second part brought with it another story. Royal Society iHe entered more aggressively and took possession of the ball making nine key shots, one of them with a goal by Rony Martínez in the 58th minute.