Golden comeback! Real Sociedad stops an inconspicuous Motagua from “Nene” Obando in Tocoa

2022-03-06
Against all odds the Royal Society’sachieved a valuable victory (2-1) by coming back from a Motagua with little lucidity in the second meeting under the command of Cesar “Nene” Obando andon day 9 of Closing Tournament 2021-22 which was played this Sunday at the Francisco Martinez Duron Stadium.
The oil group led by the Colombian Orlando Restrepo presented an orderly approach with constant offensive projection to attack a Motagua that barely managed to finish off clearly three times against a phenomenal José Mariano Pineda.
The first score of the match in favor of Motagua shappened in the 39th minute with the defender wesly decas as the protagonist when finding a loose ball inside the area after a corner kick. That’s how the first time end.
The second part brought with it another story. Royal Society iHe entered more aggressively and took possession of the ball making nine key shots, one of them with a goal by Rony Martínez in the 58th minute.
The ‘Nene’ tried to reverse the score by making Carlos Mejía enter since Robert Moreira did not meet their expectations. In the first instance, Zapatilla constantly attacked the defense of the locals, but he found a real wall: José Mariano Pineda on a dream afternoon deflecting any shot.
For the closing of the party the central appeared Deyron Martinez p.To turn the score around with a long-distance shot in minute 87, impossible to contain for Jonathan Rougier.
Real Sociedad turned its home into a fort by defeating another “big one” after that win (1-0) against Marathón on matchday 7. This time it stops a streak of 14 games without defeating Motagua in the League and signed up for the eighth position with 11 units.
match sheet
Real Sociedad line-up: José Mario Pineda, Deyron Martínez, John Paul Suazo, Cristpoher Urmeneta, Jamal Charles, Rony Martínez, Klifox Bernárndez, Sonny Fernández, Maynor Antúnez, Delson Figueroa, Roney Bernárdez.
Motagua lineup: Jonathan Rougier, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Ivan López, Ángel Tejeda, Wesly Decas, Roberto Moreira, Juan Delgado, Jonathan Núñez, Cristopher Meléndez, Yostin Obando.
Changes in Real Sociedad: Deynor Figueroa leaves; Dester Monica enters; Roney Bernárdez leaves and Willsy Wood (61) enters; John Paul Suazo leaves and Yeer Gutiérrez (81) enters; Cristopher Urmeneta leaves, Edder Delgado enters; Sonny Fernandez leaves, Ronald Montoya enters.
Changes in Motagua: Roberto Moreira leaves; Carlos Mejía enters (69), Iván López leaves and Lucas Bandulciel enters (80′), Cristopher Meléndez leaves, Franco Olego enters (90)
Yellow cards in Real Sociedad: Klifox Bernárdez (20), Roney Bernárdez (29′), Maynor Antúnez (46′),
Yellow cards in Motagua: Juan Delgado (23′), Iván López (38), Denil Maldonado (89).
REVIEW THE MINUTE BY MINUTE OF REAL SOCIEDAD VS MOTAGUA!
END THE MATCH! Real Sociedad defeated Motagua 2-1 achieving three valuable points in the standings. The oil team reached 11 points and stopped a streak of 14 games without beating the eagles.
92: Changes in Real Sociedad! Cristopher Urmeneta leaves, Edder Delgado enters; Sonny Fernandez leaves, Ronald Montoya enters.
90′: Change in Motagua! Cristopher Meléndez leaves, Franco Olego enters.
87′ GOOOOOOOOOLLLLL! Deyron Martínez shoots with his left foot from long distance and puts the advantage for Real Sociedad against Motagua (2-1)
81′ Change in Royal Society! John Paul Suazo leaves and Yeer Gutiérrez enters.
80′ Changes in Motagua! Iván López leaves and Lucas Bandulciel enters.
77 & # 39; Block! José Mariano Pineda leans on his right hand and deflects a dangerous shot from Carlos Mejía.
69′ Change in Motagua! Roberto Moreira leaves; Carlos Mejia enters.
67′ Shot deflected! Rony Martínez (Real Sociedad) shoots inside the area. His shot passes a few meters from the Motagua goal.
61′: Change in Royal Society! Deynor Figueroa leaves; Dester Monica enters; Roney Bernárdez leaves and Willsy Wood enters.
57: Cristopher Urmeneta finished off inside the area and Jonathan Rougier rejected, however, he crashed into the defense and the vertical post. “Ronigol” appeared in the auction to tie the game.
57′: GOOOOOOOALLLLL! Rony Martínez scores the 1-1 between Real Sociedad and Motagua.
55 & # 39; For little! Klipox crosses dangerous; Rony Martínez cannot shoot off Jonathan Rougier’s goal.
52′: He missed it! Excellent intervention by José Mariano Pineda (Real Sociedad) after a shot by Diego Auzqui.
46 ‘Yellow in Real Sociedad! Maynor Antúnez is booked for violent play.
45 & # 39; Change in Motagua! Enter Diego Auzqui; Yostin Obando comes out.
START THE SECOND HALF!
45: The first half ends!
39′: Wesly Decas took advantage of a loose ball inside the area after a corner kick that Rony Bernárdez could not intercept.
39′: GOOOOOOOOLLL! Wesly Decas did it
31 & # 39; Cover! Free kick shot with Yostin Obando, better José Mariano Pineda who diverted to a corner kick.
29: Second yellow card at Real Sociedad! Roney Bernárdez is booked for violent play against Yostin Obando.
26′: The game resumes.
25′: Space for hydration.
24′: Shot wide! Rony Martínez charges the launch without any danger.
23: Yellow in Motagua! Juan Delgado is booked for violent play against Rony Martínez.
20′: Yellow card in Real Sociedad! Klifox Bernárdez is booked for violent play against Juan Delgado.
19′: First key intervention by José Mariano Pineda after a cross by Roberto Moreira (Motagua)
15′: Whoops! Yostin Obando loses the ball in a dangerous area. Jamal Charles’s shot ends up in the hands of Jonathan Rougier.
13′: Violation! Roney Bernárdez (Real Sociedad) is caught in a reckless play against Roberto Moreira (Motagua). Referee Selvin Brown did not caution.
09′: Foul! The referee charged Ángel Tejeda (Motagua) with an infraction against Cristopher Urmeneta.
04 & # 39; The field betrayed him! Jamal Charles had a clear scoring opportunity against Jonathan Rougier’s goal. The ball made a bad bounce on the court and ended up losing the play.
02′: Real Sociedad’s first offensive arrival. Delson Figueroa’s long distance shot.
1′: Real Sociedad moves the ball from the Francisco Martínez Durón stadium.
3:03 PM THE FIRST TIME STARTS!