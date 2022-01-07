Golden Globe 2022, all nominations

The awards season that brings us closer to the awarding of the Oscars begins on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, on January 9, the appointment is for the Golden Globes, the prizes awarded by the foreign press accredited to Hollywood for the best films and TV series of the past year.

Among the nominations, in the foreign film category, there is also that for E ‘was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, also in the running for the Oscars.

To get full of nominations in these Golden Globe 2022 they are very different titles. From The Power of Jane Campion’s Dog to Belfast by Kenneth Branagh, also recently seen at the Rome Film Fest. And again, in the running for four statuettes the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, and then the Don’t look up phenomenon, running for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Among the actresses protagonists in the competition also the Jessica Chanstain by Tammy Faye And Lady Gaga for the much-discussed House of Gucci. For the comedy, also in the race Cruella from Emma Stone.

Another Italian vying for a statuette is, in the animation category, Luca.

Among the series, named the phenomenon series three times Squid Game.

Golden Globe, all nominations and categories

Compartment n. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

A hero (France / Iran)

Madres Paralelas (Spain)

Belfast

Tail – The marks on the heart

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA FILM

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA FILM

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

BEST MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!

West Side Story

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM

Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Catriona Balfe – Belfast

Araiana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Anjanue Ellis – A Winning Family – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy – Coda – The marks on the heart

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The power of the dog

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power

Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos

BEST FILM – ANIMATION

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the last dragon

BEST DRAMA TV SERIES

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA TV SERIES

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jaw – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA TV SERIES

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

BEST MUSICAL / COMEDY TV SERIES

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL / COMEDY TV SERIES

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL / COMEDY TV SERIES

Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

BEST TV MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL TV SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Murder in Easttown

The Underground Railroad

BEST ACTRESS – TV MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL TV SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

BEST ACTOR – TV MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL TV SERIES, OR TELEVISION MOVIE

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TV SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie Macdowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TV SERIES

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su – Squid Game

