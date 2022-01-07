News

Golden Globe 2022, all nominations

Zach Shipman
golden globe nomination

The awards season that brings us closer to the awarding of the Oscars begins on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, on January 9, the appointment is for the Golden Globes, the prizes awarded by the foreign press accredited to Hollywood for the best films and TV series of the past year.

Among the nominations, in the foreign film category, there is also that for E ‘was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, also in the running for the Oscars.

To get full of nominations in these Golden Globe 2022 they are very different titles. From The Power of Jane Campion’s Dog to Belfast by Kenneth Branagh, also recently seen at the Rome Film Fest. And again, in the running for four statuettes the West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, and then the Don’t look up phenomenon, running for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress.

Among the actresses protagonists in the competition also the Jessica Chanstain by Tammy Faye And Lady Gaga for the much-discussed House of Gucci. For the comedy, also in the race Cruella from Emma Stone.

Another Italian vying for a statuette is, in the animation category, Luca.

Among the series, named the phenomenon series three times Squid Game.

Golden Globe, all nominations and categories

Compartment n. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

A hero (France / Iran)

Madres Paralelas (Spain)

Belfast

Tail – The marks on the heart

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog

  • BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA FILM

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

  • BEST ACTOR – DRAMA FILM

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

  • BEST MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!

West Side Story

  • BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM

Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

  • BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Catriona Balfe – Belfast

Araiana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Anjanue Ellis – A Winning Family – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

  • BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy – Coda – The marks on the heart

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The power of the dog

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power
Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dune

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos

  • BEST FILM – ANIMATION

Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the last dragon

BEST DRAMA TV SERIES
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA TV SERIES
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jaw – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA TV SERIES
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
BEST MUSICAL / COMEDY TV SERIES
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL / COMEDY TV SERIES
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL / COMEDY TV SERIES
Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
BEST TV MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL TV SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Murder in Easttown
The Underground Railroad
BEST ACTRESS – TV MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL TV SERIES OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown
BEST ACTOR – TV MINI-SERIES, ANTHOLOGICAL TV SERIES, OR TELEVISION MOVIE
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TV SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie Macdowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TV SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su – Squid Game

