Golden Globe 2022: all the nominations (and there is also Paolo Sorrentino)
Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, but also giants in streaming like Squid Game And Maid. These are some of the nominees for the Golden Globe 2022, in the name of auteur pop between cinema and TV. And there is also Italy with Paolo Sorrentino: his It was the hand of God is among the candidates among the best foreign qualifications.
Among the most nominated among the films also Belfast by Kenneth Branagh, The power of the dog by Jane Campion e West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, while the most nominated series is Succession, now in its third season.
Few surprises but many snubs, starting with The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson, nominated only for the score by Alexandre Desplat.
Among the original songs, however, they play Billie Eilish with No Time to Die, from the last Bond, and Beyoncé with Be Alive, from A winning family – King Richard, the biopic about Serena and Venus Williams’ father who should give Will Smith an award.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Best Musical or Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Billy Porter (Poses)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Omar Sy (Lupine)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a wedding)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dunes)
Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard (Annette)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)
Will Smith (A winning family – King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Poses)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a wedding)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)
Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!)
Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)
Anthony Ramos (Dreaming in New York – In the Heights)
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (TAIL – The marks on the heart)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)
Best soundtrack
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
Encanto – Germaine Franco
The power of the dog – Jonny Greenwood
Madres paralelas – Alberto Iglesias
Dunes – Hans Zimmer
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Limited Series or Movie Made for TV
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Murder in Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Supporting Actor in a Series
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Best Movie, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Kirsten Dunst (The power of the dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (A winning family – King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Two women – Passing)
Best foreign film
Drive My Car
A hero
It was the hand of God
Madres paralelas
Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny
Best Screenplay of a Film
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Drama Film
Belfast
TAIL – The marks on the heart
Dunes
A winning family – King Richard
The power of the dog
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actress in a Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Andie MacDowell (Maid)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Best Original Song
Be Alive (A winning family – King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Orugitas (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy (Belfast) – Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Respect) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon