Golden Globe 2022: all the nominations (and there is also Paolo Sorrentino)

Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, but also giants in streaming like Squid Game And Maid. These are some of the nominees for the Golden Globe 2022, in the name of auteur pop between cinema and TV. And there is also Italy with Paolo Sorrentino: his It was the hand of God is among the candidates among the best foreign qualifications.

Among the most nominated among the films also Belfast by Kenneth Branagh, The power of the dog by Jane Campion e West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, while the most nominated series is Succession, now in its third season.

Few surprises but many snubs, starting with The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson, nominated only for the score by Alexandre Desplat.

Among the original songs, however, they play Billie Eilish with No Time to Die, from the last Bond, and Beyoncé with Be Alive, from A winning family – King Richard, the biopic about Serena and Venus Williams’ father who should give Will Smith an award.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Poses)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Omar Sy (Lupine)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a wedding)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dunes)

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)

Will Smith (A winning family – King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Poses)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a wedding)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (Dreaming in New York – In the Heights)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (TAIL – The marks on the heart)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

Best soundtrack

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

Encanto – Germaine Franco

The power of the dog – Jonny Greenwood

Madres paralelas – Alberto Iglesias

Dunes – Hans Zimmer

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Murder in Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Movie, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The power of the dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (A winning family – King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Two women – Passing)

Best foreign film

Drive My Car

A hero

It was the hand of God

Madres paralelas

Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny

Best Screenplay of a Film

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Drama Film

Belfast

TAIL – The marks on the heart

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Original Song

Be Alive (A winning family – King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Orugitas (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy (Belfast) – Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Respect) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon