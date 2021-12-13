News

Golden Globe 2022, all the nominations, there is Sorrentino

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
D.fter a difficult and controversial year, here are the Golden Globe nominations 2022. Announced by Helen Hoehne, new president of the Foreign Press Association by an exceptional guest: the rapper Snoop Dogg.

As expected, after the accusations of lack of inclusiveness, the names of the candidates are more heterogeneous and varied than ever. From the Sudocrean actor Lee Jaw (Squid Game) to Denzel Washington in Macbeth (directed by Joel Coen). In the female sector Maggie Gyllenhaal confirms herself as the hot name, snatching a Best Director nomination for The Lost Daughter – The dark daughter.

Among ours Paolo Sorrentino wins a nomination for Best Foreign Film with It was the hand of God.

Golden Globe: the nominees in the main categories

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian CoxSuccession

Lee JawSquid Game

Billy PorterPoses

Jeremy StrongSuccession

Omar SyLupine

Omar Sy in the “Lupine” series.

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica ChastainTammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia ColmanThe Lost Daughter

Nicole KidmanBeing The Ricardos

Lady GagaHouse Of Gucci

Kristen StewartSpencer

Golden Globes 2022

Lady Gaga in a scene from “House of Gucci”.

Best Director

Kenneth BranaghBelfast

Jane CampionThe Power of the Dog

Maggie GyllenhaalThe Lost Daughter

Steven SpielbergWest Side Story

Denis VilleneuveDunes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Marion CotillardAnnette

Alana HaimLicorice Pizza

Jennifer LawrenceDon’t Look Up

Emma StoneCruella

Rachel ZeglerWest Side Story

Golden Globes 2022

Marion Cotillard in a scene from “Annette”.

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala AliSwan Song

Javier BardemBeing the Ricardos

Benedict CumberbatchThe Power of the Dog

Will SmithKing Richard

Denzel WashingtonMacbeth

Golden globes 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from “The Power of the Dog”.

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo AdubaIn Treatment

Jennifer AnistonThe Morning Show

Christine BaranskiThe Good Fight

Elisabeth MossThe Handmaid’s Tale

MJ RodriguezPoses

Golden Globes 2022

Elisabeth Moss in a scene from “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Best Drama Film

Belfast

Tail

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul BettanyWandaVision

Oscar IsaacScenes from a wedding

Michael KeatonDopesick

Ewan McGregorHalston

Tahar RahimThe Serpent

Golden Globes 2022

Oscar Isaac in “Scenes from a Wedding”.

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DicaprioDon’t Look Up

Peter DinklageCyrano

Andrew Garfieldtick, tick… BOOM!

Cooper HoffmanLicorice Pizza

Anthony RamosDreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Musical or Comedy Film

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

Golden Globe: the controversy

2021 wasn’t easy at all for the prizes awarded that inaugurate the year. It all started last February, when the newspaper Los Angeles Times he had publicly denounced the lack of inclusiveness.

To add fuel to the fire too Time’s Up – the organization for the defense of victims of sexual harassment – and the actress Scarlett Johansson who accused them of sexism and, last but not least, Tom Cruise. That has returned his awards, won in 1990, 1997 and 2000 respectively.

Tom Cruise in 1997 with the Golden Globe won for “Jerry Maguire”.

From there, NBC’s decision to stop airing the ceremony on its TV channel. To repair the damage, the HFPA promised (and then kept) drastic changes: 21 new members (including 8 black journalists), the addition of a “chief diversity officer“And a cleanup to the board of directors. But this new system hardly convinced anyone.

In fact, many American critics and journalists claim that the Globes are not yet ready to return to the spotlight. Most of the film industry has kept HFPA at a distance in this awards season. Or he completely ignored it.

And there is the strong risk that the demonstration will be boycotted en masse from candidates to statuettes. To find out, meet on January 9th on the official website of the HFPA.

