Golden Globe 2022, all the nominations, there is Sorrentino
D.fter a difficult and controversial year, here are the Golden Globe nominations 2022. Announced by Helen Hoehne, new president of the Foreign Press Association by an exceptional guest: the rapper Snoop Dogg.
As expected, after the accusations of lack of inclusiveness, the names of the candidates are more heterogeneous and varied than ever. From the Sudocrean actor Lee Jaw (Squid Game) to Denzel Washington in Macbeth (directed by Joel Coen). In the female sector Maggie Gyllenhaal confirms herself as the hot name, snatching a Best Director nomination for The Lost Daughter – The dark daughter.
Among ours Paolo Sorrentino wins a nomination for Best Foreign Film with It was the hand of God.
Golden Globe: the nominees in the main categories
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jaw – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Poses
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – Macbeth
Best Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Poses
Best Drama Film
Belfast
Tail
Dunes
A winning family – King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
Best Musical or Comedy Film
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
Golden Globe: the controversy
2021 wasn’t easy at all for the prizes awarded that inaugurate the year. It all started last February, when the newspaper Los Angeles Times he had publicly denounced the lack of inclusiveness.
To add fuel to the fire too Time’s Up – the organization for the defense of victims of sexual harassment – and the actress Scarlett Johansson who accused them of sexism and, last but not least, Tom Cruise. That has returned his awards, won in 1990, 1997 and 2000 respectively.
From there, NBC’s decision to stop airing the ceremony on its TV channel. To repair the damage, the HFPA promised (and then kept) drastic changes: 21 new members (including 8 black journalists), the addition of a “chief diversity officer“And a cleanup to the board of directors. But this new system hardly convinced anyone.
In fact, many American critics and journalists claim that the Globes are not yet ready to return to the spotlight. Most of the film industry has kept HFPA at a distance in this awards season. Or he completely ignored it.
And there is the strong risk that the demonstration will be boycotted en masse from candidates to statuettes. To find out, meet on January 9th on the official website of the HFPA.
