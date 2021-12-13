Golden Globe 2022, all the nominations, there is Sorrentino

D.fter a difficult and controversial year, here are the Golden Globe nominations 2022. Announced by Helen Hoehne, new president of the Foreign Press Association by an exceptional guest: the rapper Snoop Dogg.

As expected, after the accusations of lack of inclusiveness, the names of the candidates are more heterogeneous and varied than ever. From the Sudocrean actor Lee Jaw (Squid Game) to Denzel Washington in Macbeth (directed by Joel Coen). In the female sector Maggie Gyllenhaal confirms herself as the hot name, snatching a Best Director nomination for The Lost Daughter – The dark daughter.

Among ours Paolo Sorrentino wins a nomination for Best Foreign Film with It was the hand of God.

Golden Globe: the nominees in the main categories

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jaw – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Poses

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – Macbeth

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Poses

Best Drama Film

Belfast

Tail

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Musical or Comedy Film

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

Golden Globe: the controversy

2021 wasn’t easy at all for the prizes awarded that inaugurate the year. It all started last February, when the newspaper Los Angeles Times he had publicly denounced the lack of inclusiveness.

To add fuel to the fire too Time’s Up – the organization for the defense of victims of sexual harassment – and the actress Scarlett Johansson who accused them of sexism and, last but not least, Tom Cruise. That has returned his awards, won in 1990, 1997 and 2000 respectively.

From there, NBC’s decision to stop airing the ceremony on its TV channel. To repair the damage, the HFPA promised (and then kept) drastic changes: 21 new members (including 8 black journalists), the addition of a “chief diversity officer“And a cleanup to the board of directors. But this new system hardly convinced anyone.

In fact, many American critics and journalists claim that the Globes are not yet ready to return to the spotlight. Most of the film industry has kept HFPA at a distance in this awards season. Or he completely ignored it.

And there is the strong risk that the demonstration will be boycotted en masse from candidates to statuettes. To find out, meet on January 9th on the official website of the HFPA.

