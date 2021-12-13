Golden Globe 2022: all the nominations | TV

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced theto theand among the titles present in the nominations there areand the Korean success

The 79th edition awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, but will not air on the small screen after NBC withdrew the event due to criticism of the lack of representation of minorities and diversity and the ethical conflicts existing between the ranks of the organization.

Here are all the nominations:

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Poses

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Poses



Best Comedy or Musical Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks



Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso



Best TV Movie or Miniseries

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Murder in Easttown

The Underground Railroad



Best Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent



Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown



Best Supporting Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game



Best Supporting Actress in a Movie, TV or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



