Golden Globe 2022: all the nominations | TV
The 79th edition awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, but will not air on the small screen after NBC withdrew the event due to criticism of the lack of representation of minorities and diversity and the ethical conflicts existing between the ranks of the organization.
Here are all the nominations:
Best Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Poses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Poses
Best Comedy or Musical Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best TV Movie or Miniseries
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Murder in Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
