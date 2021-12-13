News

Golden Globe 2022: all the nominations | TV

Zach Shipman
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nomination to the Golden Globe 2022 and among the titles present in the nominations there are Succession, Scenes from a wedding, Ted Lasso and the Korean success Squid Game.

The 79th edition awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, but will not air on the small screen after NBC withdrew the event due to criticism of the lack of representation of minorities and diversity and the ethical conflicts existing between the ranks of the organization.

Here are all the nominations:

Best Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Poses
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Poses

Best Comedy or Musical Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best TV Movie or Miniseries
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Murder in Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Wedding
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

What do you think of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations? Leave a comment!

Source: TVLine


