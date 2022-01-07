Golden Globe 2022: all the nominations
The Italian director is in the running with “It was the hand of God”. Among the best drama films “Belfast” and “Dune”. Lady Gaga nominated for Best Actress for her role in “House of Gucci” The event this year will take place in a minor tone without the usual Hollywood stars and without live TV. The health emergency due to the pandemic, but above all the controversies involving the association, weigh heavily. The appointment for the delivery of the prizes remains set for Sunday 9 January.
“It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino is among the nominees for the Golden Globes as best foreign film. The announcement was made in Los Angeles during the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton to present all the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes. The ceremony was streamed live. Pedro Almodovar’s “Madre Paralelas” was also nominated in the same category as Sorrentino. Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve, with “West Side Story” and “Dune” respectively, are among the nominees in the Best Director category. Among the films with the most nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Dog’s Power” with seven nominations. Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” follows with five nominations and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” with four. Among the TV series, the one with the most nominations is “Succession”, now in its third season. Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci”. “Luca”, directed by Enrico Casarosa, is among the candidates for the best animated film. The prizes will be awarded on Sunday 9 January 2022. (THE SPECIAL GOLDEN GLOBE OF SKY TG24 – The TV series nominated on Sky and NOW).
The news in the statute on diversity and inclusion
In the last eight months, the HFPA, the Hollywood foreign press association, as stated on the Golden Globes website “has completely revised its statute, implementing radical changes concerning ethics and the code of conduct, diversity. , equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. Recently, the HFPA admitted 21 new members, all first-time voters for the Golden Globes award. “
Best Foreign Film
Compartment n. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
It was the hand of God (Italy)
A hero (France / Iran)
Madres Paralelas (Spain)
Best Drama Film
Belfast
Tail – The marks on the heart
Dunes
A winning family – King Richard
The power of the dog
Best Actress – Drama Film
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor – Drama Film
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Best Musical / Comedy Film
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … BOOM!
West Side Story
Best Actor – Musical / Comedy Film
Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
Best Actress – Musical / Comedy Film
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Supporting Actress
Catriona Balfe – Belfast
Araiana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Anjanue Ellis – A Winning Family – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy – Coda – The marks on the heart
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Best soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power
Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos
Best Film – Animation
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the last dragon
Best Drama TV Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actor – Drama TV Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jaw – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
Best Actress – Drama TV Series
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Best Musical / Comedy TV Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actress – Musical / Comedy TV Series
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor – Musical / Comedy TV Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best TV Mini-Series, Anthological TV Series or Television Movie
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Murder in Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actress – Mini-TV Series, Anthological TV Series or Television Film
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown
Best Actor – TV Mini-Series, Anthological TV Series or Television Movie
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Best Supporting Actress – TV Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie Macdowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor – TV Series
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su – Squid Game