Golden Globe 2022: all the nominations

The Italian director is in the running with “It was the hand of God”. Among the best drama films “Belfast” and “Dune”. Lady Gaga nominated for Best Actress for her role in “House of Gucci” The event this year will take place in a minor tone without the usual Hollywood stars and without live TV. The health emergency due to the pandemic, but above all the controversies involving the association, weigh heavily. The appointment for the delivery of the prizes remains set for Sunday 9 January.

“It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino is among the nominees for the Golden Globes as best foreign film. The announcement was made in Los Angeles during the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton to present all the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes. The ceremony was streamed live. Pedro Almodovar’s “Madre Paralelas” was also nominated in the same category as Sorrentino. Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve, with “West Side Story” and “Dune” respectively, are among the nominees in the Best Director category. Among the films with the most nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Dog’s Power” with seven nominations. Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” follows with five nominations and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” with four. Among the TV series, the one with the most nominations is “Succession”, now in its third season. Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci”. “Luca”, directed by Enrico Casarosa, is among the candidates for the best animated film. The prizes will be awarded on Sunday 9 January 2022. (THE SPECIAL GOLDEN GLOBE OF SKY TG24 – The TV series nominated on Sky and NOW).

The news in the statute on diversity and inclusion

In the last eight months, the HFPA, the Hollywood foreign press association, as stated on the Golden Globes website “has completely revised its statute, implementing radical changes concerning ethics and the code of conduct, diversity. , equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. Recently, the HFPA admitted 21 new members, all first-time voters for the Golden Globes award. “

Best Foreign Film

Compartment n. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

A hero (France / Iran)

Madres Paralelas (Spain)

Best Drama Film

Belfast

Tail – The marks on the heart

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog

Best Actress – Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor – Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Best Musical / Comedy Film

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Actor – Musical / Comedy Film

Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Actress – Musical / Comedy Film

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress

Catriona Balfe – Belfast

Araiana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Anjanue Ellis – A Winning Family – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy – Coda – The marks on the heart

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power

Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos

Best Film – Animation

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the last dragon

Best Drama TV Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actor – Drama TV Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jaw – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

Best Actress – Drama TV Series

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Best Musical / Comedy TV Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress – Musical / Comedy TV Series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor – Musical / Comedy TV Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best TV Mini-Series, Anthological TV Series or Television Movie

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Murder in Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress – Mini-TV Series, Anthological TV Series or Television Film

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

Best Actor – TV Mini-Series, Anthological TV Series or Television Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress – TV Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie Macdowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor – TV Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su – Squid Game

