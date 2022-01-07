Golden Globe 2022: all the nominations

The Italian director is in the running with “It was the hand of God”. Among the best drama films “Belfast” and “Dune”. Lady Gaga nominated for Best Actress for her role in “House of Gucci” The event this year will take place in a minor tone without the usual Hollywood stars and without live TV. The health emergency due to the pandemic, but above all the controversies involving the association, weigh heavily. The appointment for the delivery of the prizes remains set for Sunday 9 January.

“It was the hand of God” by Paolo Sorrentino is among the nominees for the Golden Globes as best foreign film. The announcement was made in Los Angeles during the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton to present all the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globes. The ceremony was streamed live. Pedro Almodovar’s “Madre Paralelas” was also nominated in the same category as Sorrentino. Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve, with “West Side Story” and “Dune” respectively, are among the nominees in the Best Director category. Among the films with the most nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Dog’s Power” with seven nominations. Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” follows with five nominations and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” with four. Among the TV series, the one with the most nominations is “Succession”, now in its third season. Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Film for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci”. “Luca”, directed by Enrico Casarosa, is among the candidates for the best animated film. The prizes will be awarded on Sunday 9 January 2022. (THE SPECIAL GOLDEN GLOBE OF SKY TG24 – The TV series nominated on Sky and NOW).