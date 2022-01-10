Golden Globe 2022: all the winners, from Billie Eilish to Will Smith
The 2022 edition of Golden Globe it was definitely in a minor tone. The awards ceremony was held behind closed doors, without live TV and without red carpet, sigh! The fault lies not with Covid, but with the refusal of the Hollywood stars to participate in the evening. A consequence of the financial scandals, the lack of diversity and the allegations of sexual harassment that have rained down on the association that organizes the awards in recent months, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
Despite the controversy, the Golden Globes remain prestigious awards, often able to anticipate those who will be the winners of the Oscars. So let’s find out who got the better of this year.
Among the best drama films the winner is The power of the dog, also awarded for the direction of Jane Campion and for the best supporting actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee. Among the comedy films or musicals, the triumph was instead West Side Story from Steven Spielberg, also awarded for the best leading actress, Rachel Zegler, and for Best Supporting Actress, Ariana DeBose.
For Best Lead Actor in a Comedy or Musical Andrew Garfield it surpassed everyone, even Leonardo Dicaprio, in the running with the apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up, ran out of prizes. Disappointment also for Italy: in the category for the best foreign language film, It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino was overtaken by the Japanese Drive My Car.
Nothing to do either for Kristen Stewart And Lady Gaga, who among the best actresses in a drama have been beaten by Nicole Kidman. Glory instead for Will Smith, honored for his portrayal of the Williams sisters’ father in A winning family – King Richard. Among the winners there is also Billie Eilish, which was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Original Song with No Time to Die, composed together with his brother Finneas for the Bondian film of the same name.
In the television category, among the drama series it was the big year of Succession, while among the comedies he won Hacks.
Here are all the 2022 Golden Globe winners in more detail!
Best Drama Film
Belfast
TAIL – The marks on the heart
Dunes
A winning family – King Richard
The power of the dog – WINNER
Best Movie, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick… BOOM!
West Side Story – WINNER
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The power of the dog) – WINNER
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Denis Villeneuve (Dunes)
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) – WINNER
Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)
Will Smith (A winning family – King Richard) – WINNER
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard (Annette)
Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)
Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)
Emma Stone (Cruella)
Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) – WINNER
Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up)
Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!) – WINNER
Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)
Anthony Ramos (Dreaming in New York – In the Heights)
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)
Jamie Dornan (Belfast)
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (TAIL – The marks on the heart)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog) – WINNER
Best soundtrack
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
Encanto – Germaine Franco
The power of the dog – Jonny Greenwood
Madres paralelas – Alberto Iglesias
Dunes – Hans Zimmer – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – WINNER
Kirsten Dunst (The power of the dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (A winning family – King Richard)
Ruth Negga (Two women – Passing)
Best Foreign Language Film
Drive My Car – WINNER
A hero
It was the hand of God
Madres paralelas
Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny
Best Original Song
Be Alive (A winning family – King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Orugitas (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy (Belfast) – Van Morrison
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Respect) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER
Best Animated Film
Encanto – WINNER
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Screenplay of a Film
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – WINNER
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession – WINNER
Best Musical or Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks – WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Billy Porter (Poses)
Jeremy Strong (Succession) – WINNER
Omar Sy (Lupine)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a wedding)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown) – WINNER
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Poses) – WINNER
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a wedding)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER
Best Limited Series or Movie Made for TV
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Murder in Easttown
The Underground Railroad – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Series
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game) – WINNER
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Andie MacDowell (Maid)
Sarah Snook (Succession) – WINNER
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
ph: getty images