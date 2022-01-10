Golden Globe 2022: all the winners, from Billie Eilish to Will Smith

The 2022 edition of Golden Globe it was definitely in a minor tone. The awards ceremony was held behind closed doors, without live TV and without red carpet, sigh! The fault lies not with Covid, but with the refusal of the Hollywood stars to participate in the evening. A consequence of the financial scandals, the lack of diversity and the allegations of sexual harassment that have rained down on the association that organizes the awards in recent months, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Despite the controversy, the Golden Globes remain prestigious awards, often able to anticipate those who will be the winners of the Oscars. So let’s find out who got the better of this year.

Among the best drama films the winner is The power of the dog, also awarded for the direction of Jane Campion and for the best supporting actor, Kodi Smit-McPhee. Among the comedy films or musicals, the triumph was instead West Side Story from Steven Spielberg, also awarded for the best leading actress, Rachel Zegler, and for Best Supporting Actress, Ariana DeBose.

For Best Lead Actor in a Comedy or Musical Andrew Garfield it surpassed everyone, even Leonardo Dicaprio, in the running with the apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up, ran out of prizes. Disappointment also for Italy: in the category for the best foreign language film, It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino was overtaken by the Japanese Drive My Car.

Nothing to do either for Kristen Stewart And Lady Gaga, who among the best actresses in a drama have been beaten by Nicole Kidman. Glory instead for Will Smith, honored for his portrayal of the Williams sisters’ father in A winning family – King Richard. Among the winners there is also Billie Eilish, which was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Original Song with No Time to Die, composed together with his brother Finneas for the Bondian film of the same name.

In the television category, among the drama series it was the big year of Succession, while among the comedies he won Hacks.

Here are all the 2022 Golden Globe winners in more detail!

Best Drama Film

Belfast

TAIL – The marks on the heart

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog – WINNER

Best Movie, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story – WINNER

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog) – WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dunes)

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) – WINNER

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)

Will Smith (A winning family – King Richard) – WINNER

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) – WINNER

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!) – WINNER

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (Dreaming in New York – In the Heights)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (TAIL – The marks on the heart)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog) – WINNER

Best soundtrack

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

Encanto – Germaine Franco

The power of the dog – Jonny Greenwood

Madres paralelas – Alberto Iglesias

Dunes – Hans Zimmer – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) – WINNER

Kirsten Dunst (The power of the dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (A winning family – King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Two women – Passing)

Best Foreign Language Film

Drive My Car – WINNER

A hero

It was the hand of God

Madres paralelas

Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny

Best Original Song

Be Alive (A winning family – King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Orugitas (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy (Belfast) – Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Respect) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER

Best Animated Film

Encanto – WINNER

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Screenplay of a Film

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast – WINNER

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession – WINNER

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks – WINNER

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Poses)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) – WINNER

Omar Sy (Lupine)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a wedding)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown) – WINNER

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Poses) – WINNER

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a wedding)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER

Best Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Murder in Easttown

The Underground Railroad – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game) – WINNER

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Sarah Snook (Succession) – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

ph: getty images