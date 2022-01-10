Golden Globe 2022: all the winners

From “The power of the dog” and “West Side story”, Sorrentino is left with a dry mouth. “Succession”, “Hacks” and “The Underground Railway” the best series “The power of the dog” Credit: © Netflix

Without the usual red carpet, without an awards ceremony and above all without a television network willing to broadcast them, the 79th Golden Globe – the film and television awards traditionally awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The American foreign press, since last year, has begun to be hit by controversy: lack of diversity among the 87 members – which rose to 108 at the end of 2021 – and accusations of sexual harassment, sexism, and ultimately financial scandals. Despite this, and despite the very strong resistance of actors and actresses (Tom Cruise returned the three awards he won), the non-profit organization did not give up awarding the golden globes, in a closed-door event with the publication of the outcome on Twitter.

It wasn’t ours Paolo Sorrentino to receive the award for the best foreign language film but the Japanese Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, for “Drive my car”, three-hour adaptation of three short stories by Haruki Murakami, winner of the best screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival.

Double best actresses, then, for the “West Side story” by Steven Spielberg, elected best musical film: the protagonist receives the awards Rachel Zegler, in her twenties, making her big screen debut, and the supporting role Ariana DeBose. The 25 year old Kodi Smit-McPhee instead he is the best supporting actor, for the role of Peter Gordon “The power of the dog” by Jane Campion, winner of Best Director and Best Drama.

Fifth Golden Globe and 17th nomination for Nicole Kidman, best dramatic performer in “Being the Ricardos”, Amazon film directed by Aaron Sorkin about the last days of the marriage between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Receives his first prize, at the sixth nomination, Will Smith, lead actor of “A Winning Family – King Richard”, from 13 January in our cinemas. Walt Disney Studios finally take home their umpteenth trophy with “Encanto”, best animated film available on Disney +, and as well Billie Eilish hits another one with the original song from the 25th James Bond movie, “No time to die”.

On the television side, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is the first transsexual actress to receive the award – Best Dramatic Performance in “Poses”By Netflix – but the best series is “Succession”, also awarded for the leading actor Jeremy Strong and for the supporting actress Sarah Snook. “The underground railway” Oscar Barry Jenkins surprisingly wins the Globe for Best Miniseries, beating “Murder in Easttown” – which is worth the award to Kate Winslet, best actress. The world phenomenon “Squid game” must be satisfied with the prize a O Yeong-su as a supporting actor.

Best Drama Film

“Belfast”, directed by Kenneth Branagh

“The signs of the heart”, directed by Sian Heder

“Dune”, directed by Denis Villeneuve

“A Winning Family – King Richard”, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

“The Power of the Dog” directed by Jane Campion

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL MOVIE

“Cyrano,” directed by Joe Wright

“Don’t look up”, directed by Adam McKay

“Licorice Pizza”, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

“Tick, tick … Boom!” Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“West Side story”, directed by Steven Spielberg

Best Direction

Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”

Jane Campion for “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Dark Daughter”

Steven Spielberg for “West Side story”

Denis Villeneuve for “Dune”

Best Screenplay

“Licorice Pizza” by Paul Thomas Anderson

“Belfast” by Kenneth Branagh

“The Power of the Dog” by Jane Campion

“Don’t look up” by Adam McKay

“Being the Ricardos” by Aaron Sorkin

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali in “Swan song”

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch in “Dog Power”

Will Smith in “A Winning Family – King Richard”

Denzel Washington in “Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman in “The Dark Daughter”

Lady Gaga in “House of Gucci”

Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”

Best Actor in a Musical Comedy or Movie

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Don’t look up”

Peter Dinklage in “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick … Boom!”

Cooper Hoffman in “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos in “Dreaming in New York – In the Heights”

Best Actress in a Musical Comedy or Movie

Marion Cotillard in “Annette”

Alana Haim in “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t look up”

Emma Stone in “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler in “West Side story”

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck in “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan in “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur in “The signs of the heart”

Kodi Smit-McPhee in “Dog Power”

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe in “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose in “West Side story”

Kirsten Dunst in “Dog Power”

Aunjanue Ellis in “A Winning Family – King Richard”

Ruth Negga in “Two Women – Passing”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny “, directed by Juho Kuosmanen (Finland)

“Drive My Car”, directed by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi (Japan)

“It was the hand of God”, directed by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

“A hero”, directed by Asghar Farhadi (Iran)

“Madres paralelas”, directed by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)

Best Animated Film

“Encanto”, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Flee”, directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Neon)

“Luca”, directed by Enrico Casarosa (Pixar)

“My sunny maad”, directed by Michaela Pavlátová (Negativ Films)

“Raya and the Last Dragon”, directed by Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Original Score

“The French Dispatch” by Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” by Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” by Jonny Greenwood

“Madres paralelas” by Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” by Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song

“Be alive” by Dixson and Beyoncé, from “A Winning Family – King Richard”

“Dos oruguitas” by Lin-Manuel Miranda, from “Encanto”

“Down to joy” by Van Morrison, from “Belfast”

“Here I am (Singing my way home) by Carole King, Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman, from” Respect “

“No time to die” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, from “No time to die”

Best Drama Series

“Lupine” (Netflix)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV +)

“Pose” (Netflix)

“Squid game” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox in “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae in “Squid game”

Billy Porter in “Pose”

Jeremy Strong in “Succession”

Omar Sy in “Lupine”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba in “In treatment”

Jennifer Aniston in “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski in “The good fight”

Elisabeth Moss in “The handmaid’s tale”

MJ Rodriguez in “Pose”

Best Comedy or Musical Series

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only murders in the building” (Hulu)

“Reservation dogs” (FX / Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV +)

Best Actor in a Comedy or Music Series

Anthony Anderson in “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult in “The Great”

Steve Martin in “Only murders in the building”

Martin Short in “Only murders in the building”

Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

Hannah Einbinder in “Hacks”

Elle Fanning in “The Great”

Issa Rae in “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross in “Black-ish”

Jean Smart in “Hacks”

Best Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

“Dopesick – Statement of Dependency” (Hulu)

“Impeachment: American crime story” (FX)

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Murder in Easttown” (HBO Max)

“The underground railway” (Prime Video)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany in “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac in “Scenes from a Wedding”

Michael Keaton in “Dopesick – Statement of Addiction”

Ewan McGregor in “Halston”

Tahar Rahim in “The Serpent”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain in “Scenes from a Wedding”

Cynthia Erivo in “Genius”

Elizabeth Olsen in “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley in “Maid”

Kate Winslet in “Murder in Easttown”

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Movie Made for TV

Billy Crudup in “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin in “Succession”

Mark Duplass in “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein in “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-su in “Squid game”

