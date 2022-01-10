Golden Globe 2022, best film to Jane Champion and Steven Spielberg: no award for Sorrentino

I am Jane Champion And Steven Spielberg the triumphals of the Golden Globe 2022, while the Italian Paolo Sorrentino he failed to impose himself with his It was the hand of God. The statuette for the best drama film in fact, it went to the New Zealand director with the western The Power of the Dog, which also won the award for best director and best supporting actor with Kodi Smit-McPhee. Return in style for Spielberg, who instead takes the statuettes home with West Side Story to the best musical or comedy film, to the best actress in a film, comedy or music (Rachel Zegler) and Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose).

Golden Globe 2022, best film for Champion and Spielberg

With A Winning Family – King Richard, the biopic about the life of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, Will Smith wins the award for best actor in a drama film. The statuette for the best actress in a drama film went instead to Nicole Kidman with About the Ricardos. On the comedy side, however, the award for best actor was taken Andrew Garfield, star of Tick, Tick … Boom !.

The 60th classic Disney Encanto instead won the Golden Globe for best animated film, while the award for best screenplay goes to the autobiographical Belfast, by Kenneth Branagh. Best Original Score and Best Original Song went respectively to Hans Zimmer, for the soundtrack of Dune ea Billie Eilish And Finneas O’Connell for No Time to Die, the main theme of the eponymous latest film in the James Bond saga.

Disappointment for Paolo Sorrentino

The great hopes that Italy placed in were disregarded Paolo Sorrentino and in his It was the hand of God. The Neapolitan director did not manage to win the Golden Globe 2022 for the best foreign language film, which instead went to Drive My Car, by the Japanese Ryūsuke Hamaguchi.

Also awarded for television awards, with the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series going to HBO’s Succession, while Hacks wins the award for Best Musical or Comedy Series. Amazon Prima Video wins Best Miniseries Award with Underground Railway. Finally, statuette also for the media case of 2021 Squid Game, with Oh Yeong-su who takes home the award for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television movie.