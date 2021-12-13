Golden Globe 2022: from Lady Gaga to Paolo Sorrentino, all the nominations

There is a bit of Venice in the candidacies of Golden Globe 2022 and this only confirms the importance that the Film Festival continues to play in the most important international awards. Besides Dunes, which at the Lido was presented out of competition, there are also camping sites The dark daughter by Maggie Gyllenhaal, based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, Spencer by Pablo Larraín, The power of the dog by Jane Campion and, last but not least, It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino, which allows Italy to return to compete in the category of best film not in English after the disappointment of Life ahead of him by Edoardo Ponti, also produced by Netflix. Sorrentino’s film awaits, however, another verdict: on December 21st we will know, in fact, if it will be included in the shortlist for the best international film at the 2022 Oscars but, in the meantime, we need to focus on the golden globes, fresh from the controversy over the lack of transparency of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and on the lack of inclusiveness it has always shown on its (few) members.

It was the hand of God Gianni Fiorito

Since then, the Golden Globes have tried to run for cover inserting 6 black jurors to an association that, until 2020, did not even have one, trying to broaden the spectrum also in terms of applications so that they are more inclusive than in recent years. The handover ceremony will take place on January 9, 2022, but it will not be broadcast on NBC who, after the scandal, announced that they no longer want to give visibility to the event. In terms of films, at least for now, there doesn’t seem to be an announced winner except, perhaps, for Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film already in the smell of Oscar. The presence of two directors such as the experienced Jane Campion and the newcomer Maggie Gyllenhaal shows, however, that something in the industry is finally changing, even if for them the comparison with a myth like Steven Spielberg and its West Side Story it will certainly not be a walk in the park.

Emma Stone in Cruella

Of note, among the nominations, the presence of various titles linked to platforms such as Netflix, which competes with Dog Power, Don’t Look Up, the delicious Tick ​​tick… Boom and It was the hand of God And Prime Video with the highly anticipated Being the Ricardos. It also affects the candidacy of Lady Gaga for Best Actress in a Leading Role House of Gucci, the only nomination won by Ridley Scott’s blockbuster that left the Italian and international press cold. Interesting, however, is also the nomination of Emma Stone for Cruella of Disney, proves that even live-action, when they are written well (behind the film, on the other hand, there was the skilful hand of Tony McNamara), can have the road paved for the Awards Season.

Here are all the 2022 Golden Globe nominations:

Best Drama Film

Belfast

Tail

Dunes

King Richard – A winning family

The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, tick… Boom!

West Side Story