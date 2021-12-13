Golden Globe 2022: It was the hand of God among the best foreign films, here are the nominations
Nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe have been announced, with It Was the Hand of God vying for best foreign film.
Nominations for i have been announced Golden Globe 2022, whose ceremony will be held on January 9th: Italy has also been called into question, considering that the director Paolo Sorrentino with her It was the hand of God entered the list of best foreign films nominated, together with Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers, Hamaguchi’s Drive my car, Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero (Iran) and Compartment n.6.
Here is the list of all the nominations for the Golden Globe 2022.
MOVIE
BEST DRAMA FILM
“Belfast”
“TAIL”
“Dunes”
“King Richard”
“The Power of the Dog”
BEST COMEDY / MUSICAL FILM
“Cyrano”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Tick, Tick … Boom!”
“West Side Story”
BEST DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)
Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC FILM
Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)
Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY / MUSICAL
Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)
Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)
Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)
Emma Stone (“Cruella”)
Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC FILM
Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)
Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
Will Smith (“King Richard”)
Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY / MUSICAL
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)
Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)
Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)
Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)
Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
Troy Kotsur (“TAIL”)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)
BEST SOUNDTRACK
“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat
“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Germaine Franco
“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood
“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) – Alberto Iglesias
“Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)
Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
BEST SCRIPT
Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”
Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”
Adam McKay – “Don’t Look Up”
Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”
BEST SONG
“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) – Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
BEST FOREIGN FILM
“Compartment No. 6”
“Drive My Car”
“The Hand of God” – It was the hand of God
“A Hero”
“Parallel Mothers” – Madres Paralelas
BEST ANIMATED FILM
“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)
“Flee” (Neon)
“Luca” (Pixar)
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
TV SERIES
Best Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Best Comedy or Musical Series
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best TV Movie or Miniseries
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Murder in Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie, TV or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
