Golden Globe 2022: It was the hand of God among the best foreign films, here are the nominations

Nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe have been announced, with It Was the Hand of God vying for best foreign film.

Nominations for i have been announced Golden Globe 2022, whose ceremony will be held on January 9th: Italy has also been called into question, considering that the director Paolo Sorrentino with her It was the hand of God entered the list of best foreign films nominated, together with Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers, Hamaguchi’s Drive my car, Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero (Iran) and Compartment n.6.

Here is the list of all the nominations for the Golden Globe 2022.

MOVIE

BEST DRAMA FILM

“Belfast”

“TAIL”

“Dunes”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

BEST COMEDY / MUSICAL FILM

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story”

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC FILM

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY / MUSICAL

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC FILM

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY / MUSICAL

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)

Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“TAIL”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

BEST SOUNDTRACK

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) – Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

BEST SCRIPT

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay – “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”

BEST SONG

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God” – It was the hand of God

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers” – Madres Paralelas

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Flee” (Neon)

“Luca” (Pixar)

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

TV SERIES

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Comedy or Musical Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Series

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best TV Movie or Miniseries

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Murder in Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Murder in Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie, TV or Miniseries

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie, TV or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



