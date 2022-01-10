Golden Globe 2022, Nicole Kidman Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama

Thanks to the role of Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”, Nicole Kidman wins the Golden Globes as Best Actress in a Drama Film.

Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin the film focuses on the protagonists of the popular American sitcom of the 1950s “Lucy and I”. Kidman masterfully plays the role of the actress who in 1952 was accused of having Communist sympathies. Which could cost her dearly at a time when pro-Russian sympathies were not well received in the United States.

The Hawaiian actress wins the award that goes in addition to the Academy Award for Best Actress obtained in 2003 with the role of Virginia Woolf in “The Hours”, the 4 Golden Globes received in 1996, 2002, 2003 and 2018, at the BAFTA Award also in 2003, to 2 Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2018 as Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for “Big Little Lies – Big Little Lies“. Not to mention the countless times she has been nominated to win these awards.

A long career that of Nicole Kidman, who from a very young age proved to have acting in her blood. At the age of fourteen, she made her TV debut as Petra in the TV movie “Bush Christmas”. But it is with the role of Megan Goddard, the protagonist of the show “Vietnam”, that success comes.

At 20 she is already one of the most prominent actresses in the US. Thus comes the call of Tom Cruise to shoot “Days of Thunder”. With the actor he will marry on December 24, 1990, as soon as he obtained a divorce from his previous wife Mimi Rogers.

From there a series of milestones of American cinema. “Batman forever”, “To die for” in 1996 with which he gets his first Golden Globes. The same year turns “Portrait of a lady”, in which we note her meticulousness in preparing the characters entrusted to her.

In his long career he has acted with sacred monsters such as, in fact, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Dustin Hoffman, Jude Law, Renèe Zellweger, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris.

Rivers of words would not be enough to talk about his roles in “Eyes Wide Shut “ from Stanley Kubrick, in “Moulin Rouge” (with which he obtained his second Golden Globes in 2002) or in “Grace of Monaco” where she plays Princess Grace Kelly.

His 5th Golden Globes is the umpteenth icing on the cake of a career full of masterpieces made so also by his performances. Despite her choice for this role, she was also widely criticized by Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz.

Golden Globe 2022, “Succession” awarded as best drama series

Golden Globe 2022: the best dramatic actor is Will Smith

Golden Globe 2022, West Side Story triumphs as best musical or comedy