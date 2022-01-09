Golden Globe 2022, nominees and winners

As tradition dictates, in the night the 79th edition of the Golden Globe Awards takes place between 9 and 10 January, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. If the location does not change, there are instead many differences with previous years, due to the pandemic, in part, but above all due to the many criticisms that have engulfed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). For a certain period it was even thought that this year the Globes would not take place and instead here they are resisting tenaciously, albeit downsized.

So what changes compared to previous editions? On December 13 nomination presentation night – which aired on the Awards’ YouTube channel – new president Helen Hoehne said: “It has been a year of change and reflection. We have been working on a new one for eight months. code of conduct and new rules that gave us a new and fresh perspective thanks also to the introduction of 21 new members (within the HFPA, ed) “.

2022 Golden Globe Awards Nominations – December 13, 2021 Kevin WinterGetty Images

But the changes do not end there, because the Golden Globe evening is held without presenters and presenters, doing without guests: all that crowd of actors, actresses, directors, directors and companions will not be present to collect the 25 awards awarded. It goes without saying that there will not even be the red carpet, nor the crowd of photographers and reporters ready to capture the moment. What most returns a signal of the scaling is above all the absence of live television, canceled after the broadcaster Nbc chose not to broadcast the ceremony in protest.

The canal wasn’t the only one to protest, the outrage towards the structure and decisions of the HFPA rose as a single voice. In March 2021, more than 100 authors called on the Globes to put an end to “discriminatory and unprofessional behavior, ethical gaps and allegations of corruption”. So the HFPA has hinted at some changes – although not sufficient – including welcoming 6 black jurors in its staff. For many, however, this is not enough: from Scarett Johansson to Tom Cruise, many actors have disassociated themselves from the awards, as well as large studios such as Warner Bros and Netflix have announced that they no longer want to collaborate until there are significant changes.

Golden Globe Awards 2022 Kevin WinterGetty Images

Just beside the controversy, the competing films, series, documentaries and animated films patiently await their moment of glory at the awards ceremony. Starting with Paolo Sorrentino, competing for the best foreign film with It was the hand of God then the other Italian Enrico Casarosa, director of Luca, candidate in the five for best animation. In the nominations for best director there are: Jane Campion for The Power of Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Steven Spielberg with West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve for Dunes. Honorable mention for Lady Gaga who with her Patrizia Reggiani di House of Gucci wins the nomination for best actress, and for the series Succession which has collected more nominations, with 5 nominations. So here’s the full list of 2022 Golden Globe nominations.

Golden Globe 2022 ROBYN BECKGetty Images

All the 2022 Golden Globe nominations

Best Drama Film

Belfast

Tail

Dunes

King Richard – A winning family

The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali – The Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Will Smith – King Richard. A winning family

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The dark daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – t ick, tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dorman – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Arianna DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard. A winning family

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power

Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best Original Song

Be Alive – King Richard – A winning family

Down to Joy – Belfast

Every Letter – Cyrano

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – Respect

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Non-English Language Film

Drive my Car

It was the hand of God

A Hero

Madres paralelas

Compartment n. 6

