Golden Globe 2022, nominees and winners
As tradition dictates, in the night the 79th edition of the Golden Globe Awards takes place between 9 and 10 January, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. If the location does not change, there are instead many differences with previous years, due to the pandemic, in part, but above all due to the many criticisms that have engulfed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). For a certain period it was even thought that this year the Globes would not take place and instead here they are resisting tenaciously, albeit downsized.
So what changes compared to previous editions? On December 13 nomination presentation night – which aired on the Awards’ YouTube channel – new president Helen Hoehne said: “It has been a year of change and reflection. We have been working on a new one for eight months. code of conduct and new rules that gave us a new and fresh perspective thanks also to the introduction of 21 new members (within the HFPA, ed) “.
But the changes do not end there, because the Golden Globe evening is held without presenters and presenters, doing without guests: all that crowd of actors, actresses, directors, directors and companions will not be present to collect the 25 awards awarded. It goes without saying that there will not even be the red carpet, nor the crowd of photographers and reporters ready to capture the moment. What most returns a signal of the scaling is above all the absence of live television, canceled after the broadcaster Nbc chose not to broadcast the ceremony in protest.
The canal wasn’t the only one to protest, the outrage towards the structure and decisions of the HFPA rose as a single voice. In March 2021, more than 100 authors called on the Globes to put an end to “discriminatory and unprofessional behavior, ethical gaps and allegations of corruption”. So the HFPA has hinted at some changes – although not sufficient – including welcoming 6 black jurors in its staff. For many, however, this is not enough: from Scarett Johansson to Tom Cruise, many actors have disassociated themselves from the awards, as well as large studios such as Warner Bros and Netflix have announced that they no longer want to collaborate until there are significant changes.
Just beside the controversy, the competing films, series, documentaries and animated films patiently await their moment of glory at the awards ceremony. Starting with Paolo Sorrentino, competing for the best foreign film with It was the hand of God then the other Italian Enrico Casarosa, director of Luca, candidate in the five for best animation. In the nominations for best director there are: Jane Campion for The Power of Dog, Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Steven Spielberg with West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve for Dunes. Honorable mention for Lady Gaga who with her Patrizia Reggiani di House of Gucci wins the nomination for best actress, and for the series Succession which has collected more nominations, with 5 nominations. So here’s the full list of 2022 Golden Globe nominations.
All the 2022 Golden Globe nominations
Best Drama Film
Belfast
Tail
Dunes
King Richard – A winning family
The power of the dog
Best Movie – Comedy or Musical
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Mahershala Ali – The Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – King Richard. A winning family
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The dark daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – t ick, tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dorman – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Arianna DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsen Dunst – The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard. A winning family
Ruth Negga – Passing
Best Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power
Alberto Iglesias – Madres paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Best Original Song
Be Alive – King Richard – A winning family
Down to Joy – Belfast
Every Letter – Cyrano
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) – Respect
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Non-English Language Film
Drive my Car
It was the hand of God
A Hero
Madres paralelas
Compartment n. 6
