Golden Globe 2022 nominees film TV series: controversy nominations | Friend

Once upon a time there were the Golden Globes, the most loved award by Hollywood stars. Do you want to put those round tables so “European” compared to the Oscars ceremony? Everyone said it …

Paolo Sorrentino at the Golden Globes 2022: when and where to see them

The 2022 Golden Globes will be awarded on Sunday 9 January. At night with us, live on Sky as always. The good news for us is that Paolo Sorrentino with It was the hand of God is nominated for Best Foreign Film. A preview of the Oscars of March 27… The ugly? That, perhaps, many star candidates will not be there. Starting with Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga …

The Golden Globes destroyed by controversy

At the moment the ceremony is announced in attendance. The Golden Globes are the once very prestigious awards given by the once all-powerful association of the foreign press in Hollywood. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Today at the center of yet another controversy. In the era of inclusion and diversity, it was “discovered” that among the 87 voters there are no blacks. Too white. Total white …

The stars for the boycott: how many will show up?

The first to take the field were Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. They were the ones who started the idea of ​​the boycott. Tom Cruise, for his part, returned his 3 Golden Globe wins. Also for this reason, the new president Helen Hoehene felt compelled to give explanations. «It has been a year of change and reflection, to improve ourselves. We now have 21 new members, with the highest level of diversity and representativeness in our history ». Then it was Snoop Dog who announced the list of candidates …

What a primadonnas challenge!

When the nominations were announced, Monday 13 December, the controversy immediately flared up. How many stars will they show up in? Because then, the nominees are really super series A. In the category Best Drama Lead Actress, the challenge, to say, is between Kristen Stewart / Lady Diana and Lady Gaga / Patrizia Reggiani. Respectively in Spencer And House of Gucci.

And the other candidates are Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain (also nominated for the mini TV series Scenes from a wedding). And Olivia Colman.

Rachel Zegler’s absolute debut West Side Story she immediately earned a nomination for Best Lead in a Musical Film. Read our interview here.

The films to beat

Among the films, with 7 nominations he starts in pole position The power of the dog by Jane Campion. A (late) familiar western, which marks the director’s return to the big screen Piano lessonsafter more than 10 years. The beautiful and biographical one ties him, with 5 nominations Belfast by Kenneth Branagh. The first is on Netflix. We will see the second at the cinema in February.

Paolo Sorrentino will have to contend with Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodovar. Also watch out for challenge between the giants Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve. Nominate for Best Director for West Side Story And Dunes.

The TV series to beat

The Golden Globes also reward television. The tv series to beat is Succession. And Margaret Qualley challenges mom Andie MacDowell: both are nominated for Maid.

While waiting to see who will be there on January 9 and cheer (obviously) for Paolo Sorrentino, here are all the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. Category by category.

Golden Globe 2022: the cinema nominations

BEST DRAMA FILM

Belfast

Dunes

Tail. The signs of the heart

A winning family

The power of the dog

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL FILM

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!

West Side Story

BEST FOREIGN FILM

It was the hand of God (Italy)

Compartment n. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

A hero (France / Iran)

Madres Paralelas (Spain)

BEST DRAMATIC LEADING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog

Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

BEST DRAMATIC PROTAGONIST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY PROTAGONIST ACTOR

Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY PROTAGONIST ACTRESS

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy – Coda – The marks on the heart

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The power of the dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Catriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog

Anjanue Ellis – A Winning Family – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power

Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas

Hans Zimmer – Dune

BEST SCRIPT

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Encanto

Luca

Flee

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the last dragon

Golden Globe 2022: tv nomination

BEST DRAMATIC TV SERIES

Lupine

The Morning Show

BEST DRAMA SERIES ACTOR

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jaw – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

BEST ACTRESS IN DRAMATIC SERIES

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

BEST COMEDY / MUSICAL TV SERIES

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

BEST TV SERIES COMEDY / MUSICAL ACTOR

Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

BEST ACTRESS IN MINI SERIES AND FILM FOR TV

Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

BEST ACTOR – MINI SERIES AND FILM FOR TV

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN TV SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie Macdowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR TV SERIES

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su – Squid Game

