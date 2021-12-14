Golden Globe 2022 nominees film TV series: controversy nominations | Friend
Once upon a time there were the Golden Globes, the most loved award by Hollywood stars. Do you want to put those round tables so “European” compared to the Oscars ceremony? Everyone said it …
Paolo Sorrentino at the Golden Globes 2022: when and where to see them
The 2022 Golden Globes will be awarded on Sunday 9 January. At night with us, live on Sky as always. The good news for us is that Paolo Sorrentino with It was the hand of God is nominated for Best Foreign Film. A preview of the Oscars of March 27… The ugly? That, perhaps, many star candidates will not be there. Starting with Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga …
The Golden Globes destroyed by controversy
At the moment the ceremony is announced in attendance. The Golden Globes are the once very prestigious awards given by the once all-powerful association of the foreign press in Hollywood. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Today at the center of yet another controversy. In the era of inclusion and diversity, it was “discovered” that among the 87 voters there are no blacks. Too white. Total white …
The stars for the boycott: how many will show up?
The first to take the field were Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson. They were the ones who started the idea of the boycott. Tom Cruise, for his part, returned his 3 Golden Globe wins. Also for this reason, the new president Helen Hoehene felt compelled to give explanations. «It has been a year of change and reflection, to improve ourselves. We now have 21 new members, with the highest level of diversity and representativeness in our history ». Then it was Snoop Dog who announced the list of candidates …
What a primadonnas challenge!
When the nominations were announced, Monday 13 December, the controversy immediately flared up. How many stars will they show up in? Because then, the nominees are really super series A. In the category Best Drama Lead Actress, the challenge, to say, is between Kristen Stewart / Lady Diana and Lady Gaga / Patrizia Reggiani. Respectively in Spencer And House of Gucci.
And the other candidates are Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain (also nominated for the mini TV series Scenes from a wedding). And Olivia Colman.
Rachel Zegler’s absolute debut West Side Story she immediately earned a nomination for Best Lead in a Musical Film. Read our interview here.
The films to beat
Among the films, with 7 nominations he starts in pole position The power of the dog by Jane Campion. A (late) familiar western, which marks the director’s return to the big screen Piano lessonsafter more than 10 years. The beautiful and biographical one ties him, with 5 nominations Belfast by Kenneth Branagh. The first is on Netflix. We will see the second at the cinema in February.
Paolo Sorrentino will have to contend with Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodovar. Also watch out for challenge between the giants Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve. Nominate for Best Director for West Side Story And Dunes.
The TV series to beat
The Golden Globes also reward television. The tv series to beat is Succession. And Margaret Qualley challenges mom Andie MacDowell: both are nominated for Maid.
While waiting to see who will be there on January 9 and cheer (obviously) for Paolo Sorrentino, here are all the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. Category by category.
Golden Globe 2022: the cinema nominations
BEST DRAMA FILM
Belfast
Dunes
Tail. The signs of the heart
A winning family
The power of the dog
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL FILM
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
BEST FOREIGN FILM
It was the hand of God (Italy)
Compartment n. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
A hero (France / Iran)
Madres Paralelas (Spain)
BEST DRAMATIC LEADING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
Will Smith – A Winning Family – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
BEST DRAMATIC PROTAGONIST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY PROTAGONIST ACTOR
Leonardo Di Caprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Dreaming in New York – In the Heights
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY PROTAGONIST ACTRESS
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy – Coda – The marks on the heart
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The power of the dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Catriona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
Anjanue Ellis – A Winning Family – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Two women – Passing
BEST DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco – Encanto
Jonny Greenwood – Dog Power
Alberto Iglesias – Madres Paralelas
Hans Zimmer – Dune
BEST SCRIPT
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Adam Mckay – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being The Ricardos
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Encanto
Luca
Flee
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the last dragon
Golden Globe 2022: tv nomination
BEST DRAMATIC TV SERIES
Lupine
The Morning Show
BEST DRAMA SERIES ACTOR
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jaw – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
BEST ACTRESS IN DRAMATIC SERIES
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
BEST COMEDY / MUSICAL TV SERIES
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
BEST TV SERIES COMEDY / MUSICAL ACTOR
Anthony Anderson – Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jessica Chastain – Scenes from a wedding
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – Wandavision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown
BEST ACTOR – MINI SERIES AND FILM FOR TV
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a wedding
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN TV SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie Macdowell – Maid
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR TV SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su – Squid Game
Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION