Golden Globe 2022: Our Awards Analysis

An image of the Golden Globe statuette

In the edition of the controversy and boycott against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the “behind closed doors” ceremony and the winners announced via Twitter, the Golden Globe closed perhaps the most troubled year of their history by confirming practically all the favorites of the eve: very few surprises in the verdicts of the members of the Hollywood foreign press association, with West Side Story and The Power of the Dog rewarded in the two categories dedicated to the Best movie of the year. Results, in general, rather in line with the tastes and preferences of American critics, and which should not influence the Oscar race too much (the day after tomorrow, in the meantime, it will be the turn of the Screen Actors Guild Award nominations).

West Side Story: a spectacular shot taken from the film

Below, we therefore analyze in detail i 2022 Golden Globe winners with a bit of curiosity and statistics relating to the award-winning films, but focusing above all on the less obvious victories of last night, both in the sector dedicated to cinema and in that of the small screen, where instead HBO triumphed thanks to the transversal success of two of its flagship titles, Hacks and Succession.

The power of the dog: Jane Campion and the historic “first time” of Netflix

The Power of the Dog: An Image by Benedict Cumberbatch

Let’s start with the film that really did the lion’s share of this seventy-ninth edition of the Golden Globes, that is The power of the dog, a murky family drama with a western background based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. The work written and directed by the New Zealand filmmaker Jane Campion won three Golden Globes: Best Drama, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor for 25-year-old Kodi Smit-McPhee. This is the first time ever that a film distributed by Netflix has won one of two Golden Globes for the best film of the year; Campion, on the other hand, becomes the third woman to have received the Golden Globe for best director, after Barbra Streisand (Yentl, 1983) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland, 2020), and it is increasingly likely that she will be able to repeat the feat even at the Oscars .

Dog Power: Kodi Smit-McPhee and Benedict Cumberbatch

In the main category, Dog’s Power overcame stiff competition from Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical film Belfast, which in return earned the British director the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay. Furthermore, it is very likely that Jane Campion’s icy melò was placed in second place in all the other four categories in which it was nominated, starting with that for the leading actor, where Benedict Cumberbatch was unable to prevail over Will Smith. , star of a somewhat conventional sports drama like A Winning Family: Cumberbatch is superb in an extremely dark and complex role, but Smith has had the advantage of creating a more charismatic character.

The power of the dog: ambiguity and desire in Jane Campion’s film

Andrew Garfield, West Side Story and the rebirth of the musical

West Side Story: Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler

If among the drama films the competition was between Dog Power and Belfast, in the sector reserved for comedies and musicals the success of West Side Story, new transposition of the Broadway masterpiece inspired by Romeo and Juliet. Out of four nominations, West Side Story was awarded three Golden Globes: Best Comedy / Musical, Best Actress for Newcomer Rachel Zegler and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, rewarded for the same role that sixty years ago saw Rita honored. Moreno. This is the fourth Steven Spielberg-directed film to win the Golden Globe for Best Picture, but the first in this category (ET the Extra-Terrestrial, Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan were awarded Best Drama).

Tick, Tick … Boom !: an image by Andrew Garfield

And always to stay on the subject of musicals, ad Andrew Garfield was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor for lending the face to composer and playwright Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick … Boom! by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Netflix adaptation of Steven Levenson’s stage musical. Black smoke, on the other hand, for the two multiple-nominated comedies of 2021 (four nominations each), namely Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.

West Side Story, the review: how to update a classic

Nicole Kidman Best Actress for her portrayal of Lucille Ball

Being the Ricardos: An image by Nicole Kidman

In an edition of duels with an uncertain outcome or of prizes already mortgaged well in advance, this is also valid for Encanto among the animated films and for Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi among the films in non-English language, the only surprise (at least partial) of the night came in the category for best drama actress. The odds seemed in favor of Kristen Stewart for her portrayal of Lady Diana in Spencer, but members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have voted one of their favorites as best actress. Nicole Kidman: the Australian diva won the fifth Golden Globe of her career (her fourth in film, nineteen years after The Hours) for her performance in the role of American show business icon, TV star Lucille Ball, in Aaron Sorkin’s About Ricardos. It is worth remembering, however, that the HFPA has always had a soft spot for Sorkin; the award to Nicole Kidman, therefore, is not such a sensational twist, and it is not excluded that it may remain an isolated case in the current awards season.

Being the Ricardos, the review: Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball is a feminist icon

Succession, Hacks and The Underground Railway triumph on TV

Succession: Jeremy Strong in a Season 3 image

Finally, let’s move on to the television categories, which saw a double victory for HBO. Succession, acclaimed family fresco in grotesque hues signed by Jesse Armstrong, has won three Golden Globes for its third season: best drama series (an encore, after the award received two years ago), best leading actor for Jeremy Strong and best supporting actress for Sarah Snook, both superfine in the roles of ambitious Kendall and Shiv, would-be heirs of the Roy clan. Highly praised by critics, Succession beat the competition from Netflix’s flagship novelty, the Korean thriller Squid Game, which in return took home the trophy for best supporter actor for veteran O Yeong-su. Best Actress in a Drama Series is Mj Rodriguez, the first transgender performer to ever establish herself at the Golden Globes, thanks to the final season of Pose.

Hacks: an image of Jean Smart

On the side of the comic series, however, it was the irresistible who sang victory Hacks and its protagonist, Jean Smart, wonderful as a star of the stand-up comedy, Deborah Vance, looking for a revival. The main rival of Hacks, Ted Lasso, however, wins a second consecutive Golden Globe for the undisputed star of the series, Jason Sudeikis. For best miniseries, Barry Jenkins surprisingly wins for Amazon Prime Video’s Underground Railway, a ukrainian history of racism set in nineteenth-century America, despite its single nomination. Trophies for the best protagonists are much more predictable: Michael Keaton in the role of a benevolent doctor in Dopesick and the ‘usual’ Kate Winslet (in the fifth Golden Globe of her career) in those of a police detective in Murder in Easttown, who he had already earned her an Emmy Award.

Succession 3, the review: no rest for the Roys