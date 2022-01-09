Golden Globe 2022: our forecasts

It is a pity that the edition of the Golden Globe with the strongest candidates it will also be the most snubbed edition ever. We won’t see it on television or streaming, there won’t be a red carpet and a presenter, and it is likely that few winners will have the courage to go and collect the award to share it the next day on Instagram. The atmosphere in Hollywood has changed and it seems, by now, that the Golden Globes are something to distance ourselves from for fear of staining and tarnishing our reputation, the most precious thing we have in the 2020s: any adjective of esteem could be seen as indirect support for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association who, last year, was accused of giving the awards in an ambiguous way – a memorable investigation by the Los Angeles Times who found that Emily in Paris received two nominations after 30 members of the association were invited by Netflix on a five-star Parisian press trip – and not to have a black journalist among the voters for at least twenty years, news confirmed to Variety by former HFPA president Meher Tatna. This was enough for NBC to tear up the contract of broadcasting the live event and Hollywood said enough to a system that it had long tolerated and that has finally had the excuse to put it back in its place.

The power of the dog KIRSTY GRIFFIN / NETFLIX

The Golden Globes, which have always been considered the antechamber of the Oscars even if they have guessed the winners designated by the Academy a few times – a symptom that the tastes of the press often do not coincide with those of the professionals -, they will be delivered on the night between 9 and 10 January and, for once, they will (perhaps) turn attention to the real protagonists of the ceremony: the candidate films and TV series. To let you know how resentful Hollywood is with the award, let’s just say powerful newspapers like Variety, Entertainment Weekly, the Times And Rolling Stone they even chose not to pronounce on favorites. So, let’s try to break the silence and do justice to the titles that, unfortunately for them, found themselves competing in the wrong year. To win the Golden Globe for Best Drama, the heaviest category could be Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s biopic given already in pole position for the Oscars, or The power of the dog, Jane Campion’s film premiered in Venice and produced by Netflix that divided the press between amateurs and perplexed. For the best actress we would very much like her to win Kristen Stewart which, in Spencer by Pablo Larraín, gave one of the most beautiful interpretations of Princess Diana ever (if it had been up to us, we would have also given her the Coppa Volpi, but oh well). To undermine it, it could be, however, Olivia Colman, star of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter, based on the novel by Elena Ferrante and still unpublished in Italy. As best actor, he could be the winner Will Smith for A Winning Family – King Richard, true story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father, although we are rooting for Benedict Cumberbatch and his treacherous Phil Burbank in Power of the dog.

West Side Story Niko Tavernise

On the comedy front, the prices of Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson; from Rachel Zegler Best Actress in a Leading Role for West Side Story by Steven Spielberg (although Marion Cotillard also offered a great performance in Annette by Leos Carax, the opening film of the latest Cannes Film Festival); and of Leonardo Dicaprio Best Lead Actor for Don’t Look Up, which has meanwhile become the third most watched movie ever on Netflix. As Best Supporting Actress we cheer the great Ruth Negga for Passing, a past film, unfortunately, almost hidden, while as best supporting actor we focus on Ciarán Hinds, which in Belfast plays Branagh’s wise and slightly grumpy grandfather. For best director, even if the critics split, Maggie Gyllenhaal could do it, while for best screenplay Paul Thomas Anderson seems to have no rival for Licorice Pizza. Italy, of course, hopes that It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino can take home the Golden Globe for best film not in English, even if the competition is fierce, especially given the presence of Madres Paralelas by Almodóvar.