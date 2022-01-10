Golden Globe 2022, Spielberg’s musical ‘West Side Story’ awarded. Disappointment for Italy

At the Golden Globes 2022 Italy is out of recognition. It was the hand of God, the most personal and intimate film of Paolo Sorrentino, was beaten by the Japanese film Drive my car, from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, based on a short story by Haruki Murakami as best foreign film. Sorrentino’s film began its journey at the Venice Film Festival where the director won the Grand Jury Prize while the protagonist Filippo Scotti, who plays the director’s young alter ego, received the award named after Marcello Mastroianni and now is in the running for the Oscars where he has already entered the short list. Nothing to do for the other film by an Italian director, the Genoese Enrico Casarosa, who after working for thirty years in Los Angeles told about his childhood in the Cinque Terre in the sixties in a little gem that could win over the other four films: Luca. The Pixar film was beaten by another title released by Disney: musical comedy Encanto.

The glamorous event (even under the pandemic) of the Golden Globes turned into a private ceremony after the controversy that hit the Hollywood Foreign Press: no red carpet or live TV for the ceremony, the awards were communicated through the award website . Last year the organization had been the target of a series of investigations that revealed the lack of diversity (there was not a black journalist in the group of ninety journalists) and the lack of clarity in the assignment of awards. In recent months there have been some transformations, as explained by the new president Helen Hoehne who, on the occasion of the announcement of the nominations, had said: “It was a year of change and reflection. We worked for eight months on a new code of conduct and new rules that would give us a new and fresh perspective thanks also to the ‘introduction of 21 new members “. The ceremony was conducted not by Hollywood stars, as usual, but the awards were announced by a series of “presenters” of the various organizations, festivals and universities supported by the Hollywood Foreign Press in an evening attended by two hundred guests, spaced out and with a mask in the Beverly Hills Hotel from which the show was broadcast live on TV every year. Actors like Jamie Lee Curtis And Arnold Schwarzenegger they sent videos.

All prizes (winning titles in bold)

Best Director

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Best Comedy or Musical

West Side Story

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Hacks

The Great

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy TV Series

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Mj Rodriguez (Poses)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Actress in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series

O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

Best Drama Actress

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s Eyes)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Miniseries or TV Movie Actress

Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)

Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Wedding)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a wedding)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Omar Sy (Lupine)

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Will Smith (King Richard)

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dog Power)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (Dog Power)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Cinematic Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Adam McKay – Don’t Look Up

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

The Underground Railroad

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Murder in Easttown

Best Cinematic Soundtrack

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Dog Power – Jonny Greenwood

Parallel mothers – Alberto Iglesias

Best Song in a Movie

No Time to Die from No Time to Die – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Be Alive by King Richard – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Orugitas da Encanto – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy from Belfast – Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) by Respect – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King