Golden Globe 2022: the complete list of winners

The winners of the Golden Globe 2022 were announced on the night of Sunday 9 January, during one of the most surreal (non) ceremonies of all time. Following last year’s controversy over the lack of diversity within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the body that awards the statuettes, no star wanted to attend the event. With the addition of the new pandemic limitations, the awards ceremony took place “with cameras off”, and the winners were only announced via social media.

Few surprises, if not the fact that Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, however one of the favorites, has beaten in the drama category the title so far considered in pole position, namely Belfast by Kenneth Branagh. On the musical / comedy side, there is nothing for anyone: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, released at Christmas, has beaten all rivals, and also grabbed the statuettes for best actress (Rachel Zegler) and supporting actress in a musical / comedy.

Predictions confirmed for Will Smith, best actor in a drama film for A Winning Family – King Richard, and Nicole Kidman, who with her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos beat Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. As well as the best original song turns out to be No Time to Die by Billie Eilish, from the last Bond. Our Paolo Sorrentino, on the other hand, did not make it with He was the hand of God, beaten among the foreign films by the very favorite Drive My Car by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi.

On the series front, Succession catches all or almost in the drama category, while among the comedies Hacks reigns, still unpublished by us. The best actress in a miniseries drama is Kate Winslet for Murder in Easttown, while the drama series crown the MJ Rodriguez of Pose and set a record: she is the first trans actress to win a Golden Globe.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Musical or Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Poses)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Omar Sy (Lupine)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a wedding)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Kate Winslet (Murder in Easttown)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dunes)

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Mahershala Ali (The swan song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog)

Will Smith (A winning family – King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Poses)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a wedding)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick – Declaration of dependence)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick… BOOM!)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (Dreaming in New York – In the Heights)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar – The bar of high hopes)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (The signs of the heart – TAIL)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

Best soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat (The French Dispatch)

Germaine Franco (Encanto)

Jonny Greenwood (The power of the dog)

Alberto Iglesias (Madres paralelas)

Hans Zimmer (Dunes)

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Limited Series or Movie Made for TV

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Dopesick – Declaration of dependence

Maid

Murder in Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Supporting Actor in a Series

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Movie, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The power of the dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (A winning family – King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Two women – Passing)

Best foreign film

Drive My Car

A hero

It was the hand of God

Madres paralelas

Compartment n. 6 – Traveling with destiny

Best Screenplay of a Film

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up)

Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos)

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain (Tammy Faye’s eyes)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Drama Film

Belfast

Dunes

A winning family – King Richard

The power of the dog

The signs of the heart – TAIL

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick – Declaration of dependence)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Original Song

Be Alive (A winning family – King Richard) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos orugitas (Encanto) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy (Belfast) – Van Morrison

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) (Respect) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

No Time to Die (No Time to Die) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the last dragon