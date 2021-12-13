Golden Globe 2022, the TV series nominated on Sky and NOW

The 2022 Golden Globe nominations, the prestigious foreign press awards from Hollywood, have awarded many titles broadcast on Sky and NOW. Let’s find out what they are

Golden Globes 2022, all the nominations Succession, the world-acclaimed HBO cult hit in its third season and currently airing on Sky Atlantic (and streaming NOW) has clinched the record for a TV series nomination. Its the nomination like Best Drama Series as well as the accolades to the two protagonists – Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox – both vying for their performance. Also nominated, among the non-protagonists, Kieran Culkin.

Golden Globe, Sorrentino nominated for best foreign film In the race to win the prize like Best Miniseries Dramatic there is the thriller Murder in Easttown – Mare of Easttown whose beloved protagonist Kate Winslet is also named as Best Actress for a miniseries.

Scenes from a wedding, the cast of the tv series. PHOTO Winslet is in excellent company: with her also Jessica Chastain, nominated for Scenes from a Wedding, the HBO remake of Ingmar Bergman’s miniseries of the same name which premiered on Sky in September after its presentation at the Venice Film Festival and available on demand.

In Treatment, New Season: Uzo Uduba is Doctor Brooke Taylor Again thanks to Scenes from a wedding, Oscar Isaac, co-star of Jessica Chastain wins the nomination for Best Performance for an Actor in a Miniseries. Uzo Aduba, protagonist of the fourth season of In Treatment is nominated for Best Actress for a TV Series, while Jennifer Coolidge receives the nomination as Best Supporting Actress for his role in the dark comedy The White Lotus, critically and publicly acclaimed gem this summer, available on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.