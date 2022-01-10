News

Golden Globe 2022: the winners of the most snubbed edition ever

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman18 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

In short, the Golden Globes 2022, more than the winners, will be remembered for the boycott of the stars and for the faded glories of a world – memorable the investigation of Los Angeles Times who found that Emily in Paris received two nominations after 30 HFPA members were invited by Netflix on a five-star Parisian press trip – which has now crumbled.

Here are all the 2022 Golden Globe nominations:

CINEMA

Best Drama Film
The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical
West Side Story

Best Director
Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Best Actor in a Drama Film
Will Smith – King Richard. A winning family

Best Actress in a Drama Film
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
Andrew Garfield – Tick, tick… Boom!

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress
Arianna DeBose – West Side Story

Best Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Best soundtrack
Hans Zimmer – Dunes

Best Original Song
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

Best Animated Film
Encanto

Best Non-English Language Film
Drive my Car

TELEVISION

Best Drama TV Series
Succession

Best Actor – Drama TV Series
Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress – Drama TV Series
MJ Rodriguez – Poses

Best Musical / Comedy TV Series
Hacks

Best Actress – Musical / Comedy TV Series
Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor – Musical / Comedy TV Series
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries
The Underground Railroad

Best Actress – Miniseries
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

Best Actor – Miniseries
Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Best Supporting Actress – TV Series
Sarah Snook – Succession

Best Supporting Actor – TV Series
O Yeong-Su – Squid Game

Content

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

