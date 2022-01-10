Golden Globe 2022: the winners of the most snubbed edition ever

In short, the Golden Globes 2022, more than the winners, will be remembered for the boycott of the stars and for the faded glories of a world – memorable the investigation of Los Angeles Times who found that Emily in Paris received two nominations after 30 HFPA members were invited by Netflix on a five-star Parisian press trip – which has now crumbled.

Here are all the 2022 Golden Globe nominations:

CINEMA

Best Drama Film

The power of the dog

Best Movie – Comedy or Musical

West Side Story

Best Director

Jane Campion – The power of the dog

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Will Smith – King Richard. A winning family

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical

Andrew Garfield – Tick, tick… Boom!

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress

Arianna DeBose – West Side Story

Best Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Best soundtrack

Hans Zimmer – Dunes

Best Original Song

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Best Non-English Language Film

Drive my Car

TELEVISION

Best Drama TV Series

Succession

Best Actor – Drama TV Series

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Best Actress – Drama TV Series

MJ Rodriguez – Poses

Best Musical / Comedy TV Series

Hacks

Best Actress – Musical / Comedy TV Series

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor – Musical / Comedy TV Series

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Miniseries

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress – Miniseries

Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown

Best Actor – Miniseries

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Best Supporting Actress – TV Series

Sarah Snook – Succession

Best Supporting Actor – TV Series

O Yeong-Su – Squid Game