Golden Globe 2022: the winners of the most snubbed edition ever
In short, the Golden Globes 2022, more than the winners, will be remembered for the boycott of the stars and for the faded glories of a world – memorable the investigation of Los Angeles Times who found that Emily in Paris received two nominations after 30 HFPA members were invited by Netflix on a five-star Parisian press trip – which has now crumbled.
Here are all the 2022 Golden Globe nominations:
CINEMA
Best Drama Film
The power of the dog
Best Movie – Comedy or Musical
West Side Story
Best Director
Jane Campion – The power of the dog
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Will Smith – King Richard. A winning family
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Best Actor in a Movie, Comedy or Musical
Andrew Garfield – Tick, tick… Boom!
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Best Supporting Actor
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
Best Supporting Actress
Arianna DeBose – West Side Story
Best Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Best soundtrack
Hans Zimmer – Dunes
Best Original Song
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Best Non-English Language Film
Drive my Car
TELEVISION
Best Drama TV Series
Succession
Best Actor – Drama TV Series
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Actress – Drama TV Series
MJ Rodriguez – Poses
Best Musical / Comedy TV Series
Hacks
Best Actress – Musical / Comedy TV Series
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Actor – Musical / Comedy TV Series
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Best Miniseries
The Underground Railroad
Best Actress – Miniseries
Kate Winslet – Murder in Easttown
Best Actor – Miniseries
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Best Supporting Actress – TV Series
Sarah Snook – Succession
Best Supporting Actor – TV Series
O Yeong-Su – Squid Game