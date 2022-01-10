Golden Globe 2022: winners and losers of cinema and television

No way. It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino did not win the 2022 Golden Globe for Best Foreign Film, beaten by the Japanese Drive My Car.

West Side Story and The Power of the Dog: three prizes each

The winners of the awards given by the once mighty HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) were West Side Story by Steven Spielberg (musical and comedy category). AND The power of the dog by Jane Campion (drama, the movie is on Netflix). Three Golden Globes each, for them. Drive My Car, inspired by a tale by Haruki Murakami, also beat Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodovar. AND A hero, by the Iranian Ashgar Farhadi.

The phantom Golden Globe ceremony, canceled by controversy

No ceremony. Zero red carpet. Nothing star. No live TV. At the Beverly Hilton Hotel, formerly populated by celebrities sitting at tables, there were representatives of the charities supported by the foreign press association. It was they who presented the prizes to the absent nominees. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis met remotely.

None of the stars wanted to participate after their agencies vetoed it. For the criticisms erupted when it was found that the HFPA had no African American members, flaw reported by Los Angeles Times. The appointment of a female president and the entry of younger and more representative members has in fact changed nothing. And add the new wave of the pandemic. In short, after the remote ceremony of 2021, we can say: once upon a time there were the Golden Globes …

Twitter and the error

Awards announced via Twitter, therefore, and with a lot of error. West Side Story it was announced like this: “If laughter is the best medicine, West Side Story is the best cure “. Immediately corrected with the word “music”, because there are no laughs in Spielberg’s film. Jane Campion won Best Director for The power of the dog. His first film in 12 years, premiered at the Venice Film Festival 2021, where he won the Silver Lion for Directing.

Nicole Kidman and Will Smith Best Actors

Among the actors, Nicole Kidman wins for her Lucille Ball in Being Ricardos (on Prime Video). And Will Smith (King Richard. A winning family) for the portrait of Serena and Venus Williams’ father. They are the best dramatic actors of the year. Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick, Boom! (on Netflix) and rookie Rachel Zegler of West Side Story they are the best leading actors in the musical and comedy genre.

Read our interview with the very young revelation of Steven Spielberg’s film here. For which Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress. Best Supporting Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee for The power of the dog.

For TV three awards a Succession, Best Drama Series and Best Actors. And Kate Winslet, Best Actress for Murder in Easttown.

Golden Globe 2022: the winners for cinema

Best Drama: The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion

Best Motion Picture – Musical and Comedy: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story

Best Director: Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Best Screenplay: Belfast by Kenneth Branagh

Browse the gallery From It Was the Hand of God to The Power of the Dog, all films nominated for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards

Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama: Nicole Kidman for Being Ricardos

Best Actress in a Leading Role in Musical and Comedy: Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Best Drama Actor: Will Smith for King Richard

Outstanding Lead Actor in Musical and Comedy: Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick, Boom!

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee for Dog Power

Best Animated Film: Encanto

Best Score: Dune by Hans Zimmer

Best Foreign Film: Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Golden Globe 2022: the winners for television

Best Drama Series: Succession

Best Series, Musical or Comedy: Hacks

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Michaela Jae Rodriguez for Pose

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong for Succession

Best Actress in a Comedy and Musical TV Series: Jean Smart in Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy and Musical: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah Snook for Succession

Best Supporting Actor: O Yeong-su for Squid Game

Best Limited Series or TV Movie: The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Kate Winslet for Easttown Murders

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton for Dopesick

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION