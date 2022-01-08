Golden Globe 2022: zero star, many controversies and private ceremony

Hollywood is falling apart, or rather, losing pieces. Due to the pandemic, of course, but above all due to congenital problems with its power pyramid (as the next Golden Globe). Usually the calendar year opens the season of awards, the famous road to Oscars, that glorious path studded with awards and statuettes that leads to the night of the Academy Awards. In a time when cinemas are suffering and box office receipts plummeting, these appointments carry crucial weight.

Yet the awards set up by the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), the association that brings together a handful of journalists from all over the world – there are less than 100 – and holds the stars in their hands, in the 2022 edition (number 79), scheduled for January 9, they must surrender to the evidence. P.explained by recent scandals, the Golden Globes are obliged to have a version that is not only revised and corrected, but almost domestic and familiar. To want to be diplomats, it could be called intimate, in short, a private event but also devoid of stars, which wants to be an alarm bell for change.

What is it and why this revolution? Let’s proceed in order: last year the award ceremony was anticipated by an investigation by Los Angeles Times, which revealed both the corruption of this privileged group of envoys and the absence of diversity (among the few members there was not even a black member). Scandal was shouted, improper practices began to leak with which, according to the newspaper, the association “would have enriched its followers by holding productions and distributions in an exchange of votes and favors”.

In the era of Black Lives MatterHowever, it was no longer possible to tolerate abuses and abuses and, under the shield of civil rights, unethical behaviors gradually emerged that led to a reorganization of the institution itself, with a sort of forced sabbatical year, 2022 Not that he had any other choice: in recent months, over one hundred agencies representing the stars have frozen relations with theHFPA and many celebrities (from Tom Cruise, who returned his three statuettes, to George Clooney) they have distanced themselves from this organization, which has been portrayed in the last year as a sort of blackmailing sect.

The result? No star has agreed to present or participate in the ceremony of this edition. No catwalk, no party, no award ceremony and no glamor. The event would pass completely on the sly, were it not that the candidates have been announced and therefore the winners will receive news of the recognition. Not even the live streaming of the event (so far the ceremony has always been broadcast by NBC, which first declared the cancellation of the live last year), however, so the results will only be announced online.

To follow then the event of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, which begins at 6 pm on January 9 (West Coast time of the United States), you can connect on the YouTube channel, on the award site and on social networks starting at 3 am on Monday 10 (Italian time ).

The Italian public has more fronts to cheer on, this year, starting from the touching autobiographical film by Paolo Sorrentino, She was the mother of God, which at the Venice Film Festival earned the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize. The film, which traces the loss of both parents, while still a teenager, landed in theaters before arriving on Netflix, and immediately won international acclaim. While waiting to find out if the Neapolitan director will then bring home the second Oscar, it must be said that the Peninsula is also present in other projects, albeit in various capacities.

Sicily, for example, hosted the filming of the spectacular costumed musical Cyrano (in the hall from 3 March after having opened the historic first edition of Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia), with Peter Dinklage de Game of thrones, also nominated for best actor. And what about House of Gucci by Ridley Scott? The biopic on Patrizia Reggiani could give Lady Gaga a new and vast assortment of prizes, this time related to a career as an actress and not as a singer. After the Oscar for Shallow, one of the unforgettable songs of A star is born by and with Bradley Cooper, Miss Germanotta aims to conquer all the stars of the Hollywood firmament. Even if the film was not received with enthusiastic reactions in our country, the result of the Italian box office, in any case, is about to reach 4.5 million and a half, compared to a Milanese premiere costing 400 thousand euros.