Golden Globe accused: Nbc cancels 2022 ceremony and Tom Cruise returns three awards

Tom Cruise joins the chorus of indignation against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. According to reports from the specialized cinema site Deadline, Cruise would have returned the three trophies to the Hfpa today Golden Globe which has won over the years. The awards just sent to the Hfpa headquarters are the one for the best actor, which Cruise won for Jerry Maguire, the award for the best actor he won for Born on July 4th and the Best Supporting Actor award he won for Magnolia.

Authoritative sources let Deadline know that the return of the awards “just happened, as the Golden Globe house of cards continues to crumble.” The news comes shortly after NBC announced that it had canceled the broadcast of next year’s ceremony and that other stars, such as Scarlett Johansonn or Mark Ruffalo, joined the protest against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (Hfpa), accused of being cryptic, discriminatory and having no African Americans on the jury. The organization is also blamed for slowness in reforming its lack of inclusiveness.

There Hfpa, born in 1943, chooses the winners of what is considered the second most important prize in the world of cinema after the Oscars, but has no members representing ethnic minorities among the 87 members of the jury. The news surfaced in February, after an investigation by the “Los Angeles Times” published on the eve of this year’s ceremony, but it went viral these days after the official intervention of Johansson, a multi-award-winning Hollywood star, who called for a “profound reform”. The “secrecy” of the choice of members is also targeted. The actress was joined by colleague Mark Ruffalo, who went further, announcing the boycott of any event organized by the Hfpa until a profound change is implemented.

Furthermore, Netflix And Amazon they said they will no longer collaborate with the organization and 100 Hollywood PRs have threatened to do the same, calling for “more meaningful” measures on the membership and ethical rules front. The president of the Hfpa, Ali Sar, has run for cover, ensuring that there will be an immediate reform, which will start from the enlargement of the board by more than half, in order to integrate the jury with representatives of minorities.

But his promises were not enough for Nbc, the broadcaster that traditionally broadcasts the awards ceremony. “We continue to believe that the Hfpa is committed to a significant reform”, Nbnc announced in a statement, “however a change of this dimension takes time and work. For this reason Nbc will not broadcast the Golden Globes 2022 and we hope that we will be in the position to broadcast the show again in 2023 “.

The broadcaster’s announcement therefore places the Hfpa at a crossroads: either to move forward next year without a broadcaster as a partner, or to move more decisively to adopt more radical reforms.

The association tried to give an initial response to the allegations by adopting, a few days ago, a plan under which it undertakes to increase the number of black reporters, while introducing restrictions on gifts from studies and on payments that members have so far received to serve on its committees.

But to many, including the leaders of Amazon and Netflix as well as many stars, not only the contents but also the time that the Hfpa has given itself to increase its membership by 50 per cent seemed unacceptable (currently 86 journalists, none of which black) over the next 18 months. Also irritating was the fact that 10 percent of the organization abstained or did not participate in the vote.