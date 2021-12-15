Golden Globe between Sorrentino and controversy

The Golden Globes will be awarded on January 9th. “It was the hand of God“, by Paolo Sorrentino, is a candidate among foreign films. The ceremony is announced in attendance, but many stars may be missing, such as Kristen Stewart and Lady Gaga.

The awards awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) find themselves at the center of yet another controversy. Among the 87 voters there is none of color. The first to take the field were Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson, who launched the idea of ​​a boycott. And Tom Cruise returned the 3 Golden Globes won.

At the announcement of the nominations, on December 13, the controversy immediately flared up, in the year in which the nominations are really super. As best dramatic protagonist, the challenge is between Kristen Stewart / Lady Diana and Lady Gaga / Patrizia Reggiani (in “Spencer” and “House of Gucci”). And the others in contention are Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain and Olivia Colman.

In pole position among the films (7 nominations) “The power of the dog” by Jane Campion, a family western that marks the return of the director of “Piano Lessons”. Kenneth Branagh’s beautiful and biographical “Belfast” ties him with 5 nominations. Sorrentino will have to contend with Pedro Almodòvar’s “Madres Paralelas”.

Also watch out for the duel Steven Spielberg-Denis Villeneuve, candidates for directing with “West Side Story” and “Dune”. The Golden Globes also reward TV. Series to beat is “Succession”. And Margaret Qualley challenges mom Andie MacDowell: they are both nominated for “Maid”.

(photo Getty Images)