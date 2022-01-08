Golden Globe: no live TV or actors. Protests against the jury for harassment and discrimination

After the Oscars, due to the importance of the recognition that is often a forerunner for the same race for statuettes, there are the famous Golden Globe which every year, for cinema and TV, are assigned to Los Angeles. This year, however, something truly unfortunate happens due to the recognition that has already made the media speak: a subdued ceremony, tomorrow 9 January: no audience, no presenter and even no live TV, after the Nbc broadcaster has decided to boycott the ‘appointment.

The virtual edition of 2021

Already last year the Golden Globes, due to the health emergency, had been delivered in a virtual way, with only the presenters and organizers in attendance and a ceremony conducted between New York and Los Angeles. But the real reason for the “silence” that will reign in this edition is another: in addition to the pandemic, of course, there are the continuing controversies that have involved the HFPA, the association of the foreign press, the jury of the awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is in fact accused of racism due to the absence of at least one black journalist among the approximately ninety members who are part of it, and of corruption, due to the lack of transparency in the criteria in the awarding of prizes.

The accusations to the jury

Already last year, the jury was the target of heavy charges of discrimination, sexism and harassment. But the HFPA has decided to go ahead anyway with the ceremony next Sunday at the Beverly Hills Hotel, just to emphasize the “philanthropic work” of the association. The organizers’ official statement reads: «Over the past 25 years, the Hfpa has donated more than 50 million dollars to various charities, for the restoration of films, scholarship programs and humanitarian initiatives; organizations of incredible importance, many of which have been severely affected in the last two years by the pandemic ».

Helen Hoehne, the German-American journalist recently president of the association, in announcing the nominations, on 13 December last, said: «It has been a year of change and reflection. We worked for eight months on a new code of conduct and new rules that would give us a new and fresh perspective thanks also to the introduction of 21 new members ». But this change of course has been seen by some as an attempt to contain the damage and the controversy continues, so much so that stars like Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo have publicly denounced the reforms as insufficient and Tom Cruise has sent back his three Golden Globes as form of protest. And even giants like Warner Bros, Netflix, and Amazon have said they no longer want to work with HFPA until significant changes are made in the association.

It is not yet clear how the awards will be communicated, probably via social media and if until a few days ago the event was scheduled for live streaming on the official website goldenglobes.com, as well as on the YouTube channel of the Golden Globe 2022, yesterday everything changed. also on this side. In fact, the ceremony will not be broadcast in streaming: “It will be a private event,” a spokesperson for the Hollywood Foreign Press, the foreign press association in the cinema mecca that for almost eight decades has awarded prizes considered wrongly, told the Hollywood Reporter. or rightly an Oscar barometer. “We will be giving real-time updates on the winners through the Golden Globes website and our social networks,” said the spokesperson. The ceremony will last 90 minutes and will be partly dedicated to highlighting the philanthropic activities of the Hollywood Foreign Press. The most nominated films are Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Jane Campion’s “The Dog’s Power”, both with seven nominations, while the pole position TV series is “Succession,” currently in its third season. For Italy there is Sorrentino’s “E ‘è stato la mano di Dio”.

The tussle

But how did the incredible tussle start? The Los Angeles Times, as early as February 2021, recorded some gaps in the Hollywood foreign press association, head of the Golden Globes. In particular, the Los Angeles Time investigation accused the Hollywood Press Association of unethical behavior, as well as conflicts of interest bordering on impropriety. What aroused the indignation of the newspaper, in particular, was the decision to send 30 members of the HFPA on the set of “Emily in Paris” in Paris, in 2019: the TV series – judged by many to be mediocre – would then have received two Golden Globe nominations, in contrast to several critically acclaimed series.

As if that were not enough, then, the spotlight of the controversy has shed light on the fact that, as mentioned, among the 87 Golden Globe voters there has been no black representative for over twenty years. When the controversy arose, therefore, the HFPA was roughly running for cover, introducing a new diversity policy capable of defending the organization from criticism. The historic broadcaster of the Golden Globes 2022 was added to the protest: on 10 May, in fact, NBC officially announced that it would not broadcast the Golden Globe 2022.