Golden Globe nominated. His profile

One of the films that immediately jumped to the attention of the HFPA is “The Morning Show,” which premiered on the then-brand new Apple + streaming service in 2019.

What impressed you about “The Morning Show”?

With her portrayal of women on talk TV and the anti-harassment corner #MeToo in the workplace, the show, produced and starring Jennifer Aniston (and Reese Witherspoon), was love at first sight for almost everyone.

Jennifer Aniston

Aniston was nominated for the Golden Globes for Best Actress in a TV Series, as she is now for the second season of The Morning Show. It is Aniston’s fifth Golden Globe nomination, following two for the acclaimed series Friends (won the Globe in 2003), for the film Cake (2014) and for the first season of The Morning Show.

Her words

“The media world is a minefield, it’s brutal, it’s fascinating, and a perfect example of what’s wrong with us as a society,” Aniston told HFPA in an interview about the show. “Our culture is obsessed with stardom. This is what we wanted to talk about in this series, along with the uncomfortable truth about how men have always treated women in the workplace. “

Jennifer Aniston: Her research

“I have seen and studied many episodes of ABC Good Morning America,” the actress told HFPA. “I was in their studio at 5am, just like Alex in our series. In my research on Alex Levy, I was inspired by the legendary television journalist Diane Sawyer, whom I have the great pleasure of knowing personally, who is a mixture of intelligence and style, a true hero of mine ”.

His own story

A former child star who grew up in her early adult years with the ultra popular series Friends (1994-2004), Aniston was born in Sherman Oaks, California to actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow. Jennifer is in fact, the typical daughter of art, born and raised in the world of acting.

The move to New York City

When she was little, her family moved to New York City, where her parents divorced when she was nine. Jennifer got her first taste of acting at the age of eleven when she joined the Rudolf Steiner School Acting Club, where she developed her passion for art, and soon began acting in TV series such as Mac and Me, Ferris Bueller and The Edge; became an international icon with Friends.

Jennifer Aniston: Marriage and Recent Jobs

She was married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. Considered for many years “the love of America”, furthermore, thanks to her adorable Rachel of Friends, Aniston has more recently shown another side of her acting talent, playing bad roles in Horrible Bosses (2011) and in the its 2014 sequel, in the comedy We’re the Millers (2013) and Murder Mystery (2019). In 2014, she made a touching portrait of a suicidal woman in Cake, which has earned her numerous awards and accolades.

