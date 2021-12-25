Golden Globe nomination for “The Tender Bar”

Ben Affleck burst onto the scene with Good Will Hunting in 1998 and his career has been steep ever since. He has now received his second Best Supporting Actor nomination for The Tender Bar.

What are the beginnings of Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck, now 49, was born in Berkeley, California, but grew up in the university town of Cambridge, Massachusetts, which was also the setting for his groundbreaking film. At 12, he landed his first acting job in a Burger King commercial. At the same time, he met his best friend Matt Damon. At 21, he made his first feature film, the cult Dazed and Confused, followed by indies like Mallrats and Kevin Smith’s Chasing Amy. He later dedicated himself to directing with two films that struck him for the place where they were set, his state of origin: the thriller Gone Baby Gone and the crime drama The Town.

The Tender Bar

The actor, who previously won two Golden Globes, earned his second Best Supporting Actor nomination for a small film called The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and starring Christopher Lloyd, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe and l ‘rookie Daniel Ranieri.

Plot

“The Tender Bar tells the story of JR, a fatherless boy who grows up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his uncle Charlie, is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and expansive father figures. As the boy’s determined mother tries to give her son the opportunities she was denied, even leaving her father’s dilapidated home, outrageous and unwillingly supportive, JR boldly, if not always graciously, begins to pursue his romantic dreams and professional, with one foot always present in Uncle Charlie’s bar “.

Her words

For the choice of his role he said he accepted: “because the part was so good and because George was directing it. And it’s really the only time in my entire career that, just like from heaven, someone calls you and says, ‘Hey, do you want to do this great part directed by George Clooney? ”Then the daughter’s push:“ My daughter read the script. He said, ‘Oh, are you just playing yourself?’ I said, “What do you mean? ‘She’s like’ Well, this, this character stands there and sermons to people all the time, just like you do. ‘

Affleck and Clooney

This isn’t the first time Affleck has teamed up with Clooney and his production partner Grant Heslov. Almost ten years ago, the duo offered him the chance to direct one of the large projects they had optioned. The film was Argo, the true story of a CIA agent who launched a dangerous operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979. The film won a Golden Globe for Best Drama Film and another. for Affleck as Best Director.

The memory

“I always say I’ve had two great producers. One is the very famous Grant Heslov, the other a boy named George Clooney. They had the rights to the film, but as soon as I heard about it, I said, “You have to let me direct.” Thank God, George was busy with other projects. I’m lucky because they are both directors and they knew what I needed. This kind of knowledge and support is priceless. George is still the smartest person in Hollywood ”.