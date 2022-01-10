Golden Globe, “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” triumph: dry mouth Paolo Sorrentino

Modest ceremony, without direct or celebrity, that of the 79th edition of Golden Globe, considered the greatest worldwide recognition in the film and television industry after the Academy Award and the Emmy Award. They were the ones who triumphed The power of the dog, the western film directed by director Jane Campion, and West Side Story, the musical directed by Steven Spielberg. Nothing to do for the Neapolitan Paolo Sorrentino, with his It was the hand of God nominated in the Best Foreign Film category.

The awards are awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). More than the pandemic that hit the Golden Globes, and caused a minor ceremony, it was the scandals on the opaque functioning within the Association: the association would have accumulated over 50 million dollars over the years by pretending to be a non-profit organization, it has bestowed trips and prizes to its members, none of whom were black. The winners were announced online.

New Zealander Jane Campion, best director, is the second woman to receive the award for best drama. Kodi Smit-McPhee won the Best Supporting Actor award. West Side Story awarded as best musical. Encanto, a Disney production about a family living in the mountains of Colombia, won the award for the best animated film.

The award for the best foreign film went to Drive my car by the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi. Nicole Kidman And Will Smith they scored first as Best Actress and Best Actor in Dramatic Productions for their respective performances in Being the Ricardos and in King Richard. The best drama television series was judged ‘Succession‘, by HBO.

Cinema

Best Drama: “The Power of the Dog”

Best Comedy or Musical: “West Side Story”

Best Actor, Drama: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Actress, Drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actor, Musical: “Andrew Garfield,” “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Best Actress, Musical: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Animated Film: “Encanto

Best Foreign Film: “Drive My Car”

Television

Best Drama TV Series: “Succession”

Best Musical TV Series: “Hacks

Best Actor, TV Drama: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Actress, TV Drama: Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Actor, Musical: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Actress, Musical: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best TV Movie or Limited Series: “The Underground Railroad” (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Professional journalist. He attended studied and graduated in languages. He attended the Suor Orsola Benincasa School of Journalism in Naples. He collaborated with the AdnKronos news agency. He has written about sports, culture, entertainment.

© All rights reserved

Antonio Lamorte