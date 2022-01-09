Golden Globe without tv event. Sorrentino in the running for the best foreign film

It is historically the first major event kicking off the awards season in Hollywood yet this year the ceremony of the Golden Globe will be held privately without live television (but not even streaming) and the announcement of the awards given live on the site of the Hollywood Foreign Press, the foreign press association that since 1944 has awarded the best titles of the cinematographic year and since 1956 even the best tv shows. Last year the ceremony, in full pandemic, took place in a hybrid form, partly virtual and partly in presence with the presenters Tina Fey and Amy Pohler on two shores: Los Angeles and New York and the winners from home through virtual windows , this year at the Beverly Hills Hotel there will be the organizers and a series of humanitarian associations supported by the Golden Globes.

No red carpet then, no ceremony on live TV but not even the streaming that the historic channel, NBC, would have authorized anyway after deciding to renounce television rights. The association’s decision can be seen as an attempt to contain the damage and keep a low profile after the controversy that overwhelmed it last year when a series of investigations by the American media accused it of lack of inclusiveness (in the ninety members there was no black journalist) and lack of clarity in the awarding of awards. In recent months there have been changes, as explained by the new president Helen Hoehne who, on the occasion of the announcement of the nominations, had said: “It was a year of change and reflection. We worked for eight months on a new code of conduct and new rules that would give us a new and fresh perspective thanks also to the ‘introduction of 21 new members “.

Golden Globe 2021, all winners. Italy awarded with Laura Pausini. Triumph ‘Nomadland’ and ‘The Crown’ by Chiara Ugolini February 28, 2021





Controversy aside from the race, although it has lost its glamor as a worldly event, it remains an interesting observatory on the recently concluded film and television season. On the Italian front, after last year’s victory Laura Pausini for the song I do in Edoardo Ponti’s film all hopes are pinned in the film by Paolo Sorrentino It was the hand of God, which is in the five foreign films and that if it wins the award (as happened in 2014 with The great beauty) would put an extra piece in sight of the Oscars ceremony on March 27. Bookmakers actually favor the Japanese Drive my car from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, taken from a story by Haruki Murakami (already awarded at Cannes), the other challengers are Parallel mothers from Pedro Almodóvar, A hero from Asghar Farhadi (Iran) and Finnish Compartment 6. The Japanese film has already won three awards from the National Society of Film Critics, an association that brings together leading film critics from Los Angeles and New York: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Lead Actor.

Italian, however, is also the director of this year’s Pixar film Luca, the Genoese Enrico Casarosa, who after working for thirty years in Los Angeles told about his childhood in the Cinque Terre in the sixties in a little gem that could win over the other four films: the Disney film Encanto, the Danish animated documentary Flee, the Afghan My Sunny Maad And Raya and the last dragon, always Disney.

Enrico Casarosa, with ‘Luca’ conquers Disney / Pixar: “We want a mix of emotions”



As far as the main categories are concerned, the favorite films are Belfast from Kenneth Branagh And The power of the dog from Jane Campion, both with seven nominations. The film that chronicles the clashes that took place in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s through the eyes of a six-year-old child is the Irish director’s homage to his childhood and family, while the New Zealand director’s western marks his return to the big screen with Benedict Cumberbatch that could tick off on colleagues Will Smith for King Richard (the biopic about the Williams sisters), Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth And Mahershala Ali of Swan Song And Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos.

On the television front, the series dominates Succession of Hbo (in Italy on Sky) with five nominations. Who knows if the family saga of media tycoon Ray will win over the Korean series Squid Game, true phenomenon of the year. While the game is open on the comedy front, there are three favorite titles: the stories of the American manager who landed in the Premier League (Ted Lasso, on Apple tv +), the second season of The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston and Renée Zellweger (also Apple tv +) and the comedy thriller Only murders in the building (Disney +). Appointment in the night for the results.