Golden Globes 2022, all the nominations of the 79th edition. Belfast and West Side Story the most nominated films

There Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), an association that annually awards the Hollywood foreign press awards, i Golden Globes, has just announced the candidacies of the 79th edition. For their 2022 awards ceremony the Globes are however without a television partner, by virtue of the controversies that have erupted in recent months around the awards and that have led to the NBC, historical partner of the event, to parade.

The 79th edition nominations were announced at The Beverly Hilton in California, while the awards ceremony, free of TV and focused on the charitable activities of the association, will be held on Sunday January 9. The HFPA has meanwhile committed to putting in place a comprehensive review of its charter to embrace the enhancement of diversity, equity and inclusion (21 new members have also recently been introduced, resulting in a total of 105 voters).

This year the nominations, as pointed out, “They do not only contain titles that have been proposed, but those who asked to be considered only for certain categories have been satisfied”, and he thought about announcing them Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, along with Snoop Dogg.

The most nominated films are Belfast by Kenneth Branagh e West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, both with five nominations. Following Don’t Look Up And Licorice Pizza with 4 nominations, King Richard And Dunes with 3 nominations, TAIL, The power of the dog And The Lost Daughter with 2 nominations. House of Gucci And Spencer instead they get the nomination for best leading actress, respectively for Lady Gaga and Kristen Stewart, while It was the hand of God from Paolo Sorrentino got the nomination for best foreign film.

Below all the nominations, divided as usual by cinema and TV series.

CANDIDATURES FOR CINEMA

BEST DRAMA FILM

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“CODA” (Apple)

“Dune” (Warner Bros.)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL FILM

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM / United Artists Releasing)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC FILM

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC FILM

Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY OR MUSICAL FILM

Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY OR MUSICAL FILM

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)

Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Flee” (Neon)

“Luca” (Pixar)

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

Troy Kotsur (“TAIL”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

BEST SCRIPT

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza” (MGM / United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Adam McKay – “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) – Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

TELEVISION APPLICATIONS

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Lupine”

“The Morning Show”

“Post”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Omar Sy (“Lupine)

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST MINISERIES OR FILM FOR TELEVISION

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

BEST ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR FILM FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

BEST ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR FILM FOR TELEVISION

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Andie MacDowell (“Maid”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A SERIES, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

Photo: Getty (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

