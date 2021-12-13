Golden Globes 2022: all the nominations
–
The nominees for the next Golden Globes 2022 announced – From the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, on 13 December 2021, the shortlist of nominees was announced at the event whose awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 9 January 2022.
Nomination Golden Globes 2021
BEST FILM – FOREIGN
Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
It was the hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France / Iran)
Madres Paralelas (Spain)
BEST DIRECTOR – FILM
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes
BEST SOUNDTRACK
The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dunes
BEST FILM – MUSICAL / COMEDY
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick Tick Boom
West Side Story
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM
Leo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
BEST FILM – DRAMA
Belfast
Tail
Dunes
King Richard
The power of the dog
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA FILM
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA FILM
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA
Catriona Balfe – Belfast
Araiana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Anjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy – TAIL
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA
Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA TV SERIES
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jaw – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA TV SERIES
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
BEST TV SHOW – MUSICAL / COMEDY
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
BEST ACTOR – LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent