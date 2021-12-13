News

Golden Globes 2022: all the nominations

The nominees for the next Golden Globes 2022 announced – From the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, on 13 December 2021, the shortlist of nominees was announced at the event whose awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 9 January 2022.

Nomination Golden Globes 2021

BEST FILM – FOREIGN

Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
It was the hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France / Iran)
Madres Paralelas (Spain)

BEST DIRECTOR – FILM

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

BEST SOUNDTRACK

The French Dispatch
Encanto
The Power of the Dog
Parallel Mothers
Dunes

BEST FILM – MUSICAL / COMEDY

Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick ​​Tick Boom
West Side Story

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM

Leo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM

Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Cruella
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST FILM – DRAMA

Belfast
Tail
Dunes
King Richard
The power of the dog

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA FILM

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA FILM

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Catriona Balfe – Belfast
Araiana Debose – West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Anjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy – TAIL
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA

Lupine
The Morning Show
Poses
Squid Game
Succession

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA TV SERIES

Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jaw – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupine

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA TV SERIES

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose

BEST TV SHOW – MUSICAL / COMEDY

The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

BEST ACTOR – LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

