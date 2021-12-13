Golden Globes 2022: all the nominations

The nominees for the next Golden Globes 2022 announced – From the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, on 13 December 2021, the shortlist of nominees was announced at the event whose awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 9 January 2022.

Nomination Golden Globes 2021

BEST FILM – FOREIGN

Compartment No. 6 (Finland / Russia / Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

It was the hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France / Iran)

Madres Paralelas (Spain)

BEST DIRECTOR – FILM

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

BEST SOUNDTRACK

The French Dispatch

Encanto

The Power of the Dog

Parallel Mothers

Dunes

BEST FILM – MUSICAL / COMEDY

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick ​​Tick Boom

West Side Story

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM

Leo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… ​​BOOM!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL / COMEDY FILM

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST FILM – DRAMA

Belfast

Tail

Dunes

King Richard

The power of the dog

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA FILM

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA FILM

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being The Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Catriona Balfe – Belfast

Araiana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Anjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy – TAIL

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST TV SERIES – DRAMA

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA TV SERIES

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jaw – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupine

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA TV SERIES

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

BEST TV SHOW – MUSICAL / COMEDY

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

BEST ACTOR – LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGrgeor – Holsten

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent