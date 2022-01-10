Golden Globes 2022: all the winners for the TV series – Magazine

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that awards the Golden Globes, announced the winners for the 2022 edition relating to the world of television and TV series. On the eve, ‘Succession’ led the race with five nominations and ultimately took home the awards for Best Drama Series, Leading Actor and Supporting Actress. Also good ‘Hacks’ and ‘The Undeground Railroad’, while O Yeong-su wins the award for best supporting actor thanks to the phenomenon ‘Squid Game’. These are the main titles of a subdued edition, which took place without fanfare and while the HFPA struggles to regain ground after the scandal that hit it due to its lack of representation and suspicions of corruption. Below is the list of candidates in each category, with the winners in bold.

Golden Globes 2022, the winners related to television

BEST DRAMATIC SERIES

Lupine

The Morning Show

Poses

Squid Game

Succession

BEST MUSICAL / COMEDY SERIES

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

BEST TV MOVIE OR MINI SERIES

Dopesick

Ipeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Undeground Railroad

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Jessica Chastain for ‘Scenes from a Wedding’

Cynthia Erivo for ‘Genius: Aretha’

Elizabeth Olsen for ‘Wandavision’

Margaret Qualley for ‘Maid’

Kate Winslet for ‘Mare of Easttown’

BEST ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Paul Bettany for ‘Wandavision’

Oscar Isaac for ‘Scenes from a Wedding’

Michael Keaton for ‘Dopesick’

Ewan McGregor for ‘Halston’

Tahar Rahim for ‘The Serpent’

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba for ‘In Treatment’

Jennifer Aniston for ‘The Morning Show’

Christine Baranski for ‘The Good Fight’

Elisabeth Moss for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for ‘Pose’

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Brian Cox for ‘Succession’

Lee Jung-jae for ‘Squid Game’

Billy Porter for ‘Pose’

Jeremy Strong for ‘Succession’

Omar Sy for ‘Lupine’

BEST ACTRESS OF IN A MUSICAL / COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder for ‘Hacks’

Elle Fanning for ‘The Great’

Issa Rae for ‘Insecure’

Tracee Ellis Ross for ‘Black-ish’

Jean Smart for ‘Hacks’

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL / COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson for ‘Black-ish’

Nicholas Hoult for ‘The Great’

Steve Martin for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short for ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge for ‘The White Lotus’

Kaitlyn Dever for ‘Dopesick’

Andie MacDowell for ‘Maid’

Sarah Snook for ‘Succession’

Hannah Waddingham for ‘Ted Lasso’

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup for ‘The Morning Show’

Kieran Culkin for ‘Succession’

Mark Duplass for ‘The Morning Show’

Brett Goldstein for ‘Ted Lasso’

O Yeong-su for ‘Squid Game’