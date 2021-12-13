Golden Globes 2022: Belfast and West Side Story lead the nominations! | Cinema

Overwhelmed by scandals and abandoned by its traditional NBC television partner, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this year decided not to give up on– more for a matter of curriculum than anything else. The ceremony will be held on, will not be broadcast on television and will be focused above all on the charitable activities of the association, which in the meantime has extended the number of its members to 105 (thus inviting 21 and giving them the opportunity to vote already this year). In recent months, the HFPA has changed its rules and implemented a series of changes aimed at responding to the lack of diversity, equity, inclusion and several other issues raised by the press and studios at the beginning of the year, when just before the 78th edition of the Golden Globe Awards The Los Angeles Times launched yet another investigation aimed at unmasking a corrupt and backward association. In the uproar that ensued, Tom Cruise returned three Globes and NBC decided not to broadcast the ceremony anymore.

Therefore, today the nominations have been announced, divided as always between TV series and films, which the HFPA is quick to point out “do not only contain titles that have been proposed”, perhaps because some studios have not proposed them spontaneously, “but who he asked to be considered only for some categories, he was satisfied ”. The announcement was made by Helen Hoehne (president of the HFPA) along with a Snoop Dogg who struggled to pronounce the names of people like Denis Villeneuve and even Ben Affleck correctly.

It will be difficult to take into account the influence that the Globes could have on the Academy this year, given the diffidence of the studios to exploit the visibility of an award considered, at least for now, still “toxic”. Meanwhile, here are the nominees on the cinema front:

GOLDEN GLOBES 2022: CINEMA NOMINATIONS

BEST DRAMA FILM

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“CODA” (Apple)

“Dunes” (Warner Bros.)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) BEST COMEDY / MUSICAL FILM

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM / United Artists Releasing)

“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) BEST DIRECTOR

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC FILM

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY / MUSICAL

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone Cruella

Rachel Zegler West Side Story BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC MOVIE

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, Macbeth BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY / MUSICAL

Leo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tik Tik Boom

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smith-McPhee, Power of the Dog BEST SOUNDTRACK

“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Germaine Franco

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) – Alberto Iglesias

“Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”) BEST SCRIPT

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza” (MGM / United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” (Focus Features)

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Adam McKay – “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos” BEST SONG

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas“From” Encanto “(Walt Disney Pictures) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)“From” Respect “(MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers” BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Flee” (Neon)

“Luca” (Pixar)

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

