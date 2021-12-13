Golden Globes 2022: Belfast and West Side Story lead the nominations! | Cinema
Therefore, today the nominations have been announced, divided as always between TV series and films, which the HFPA is quick to point out “do not only contain titles that have been proposed”, perhaps because some studios have not proposed them spontaneously, “but who he asked to be considered only for some categories, he was satisfied ”. The announcement was made by Helen Hoehne (president of the HFPA) along with a Snoop Dogg who struggled to pronounce the names of people like Denis Villeneuve and even Ben Affleck correctly.
It will be difficult to take into account the influence that the Globes could have on the Academy this year, given the diffidence of the studios to exploit the visibility of an award considered, at least for now, still “toxic”. Meanwhile, here are the nominees on the cinema front:
GOLDEN GLOBES 2022: CINEMA NOMINATIONS
BEST DRAMA FILM
“Belfast” (Focus Features)
“CODA” (Apple)
“Dunes” (Warner Bros.)
“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)
“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY / MUSICAL FILM
“Cyrano”
“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
“Licorice Pizza” (MGM / United Artists Releasing)
“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)
“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)
BEST DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC FILM
Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)
Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY / MUSICAL
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone Cruella
Rachel Zegler West Side Story
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC MOVIE
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, Macbeth
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY / MUSICAL
Leo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tik Tik Boom
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smith-McPhee, Power of the Dog
BEST SOUNDTRACK
“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat
“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Germaine Franco
“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood
“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) – Alberto Iglesias
“Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)
Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
BEST SCRIPT
Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza” (MGM / United Artists Releasing)
Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” (Focus Features)
Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)
Adam McKay – “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”
BEST SONG
“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Orugitas“From” Encanto “(Walt Disney Pictures) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) – Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)“From” Respect “(MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
BEST FOREIGN FILM
“Compartment No. 6”
“Drive My Car”
“The Hand of God”
“A Hero”
“Parallel Mothers”
BEST ANIMATED FILM
“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)
“Flee” (Neon)
“Luca” (Pixar)
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
