Golden Globes 2022. From Dog Power to Succession, all the winners of the 79th edition

Succession And Hacks have been declared the best television series of the year and the Logan Roy family saga (all three seasons visible on Sky and NOW) won two more awards for the performances of Jeremy Strong (prodigal son Kendall) and Sarah Snook , sister Shiv. Among the actors and actresses, Nicole Kidman stands out, who with her performance in Being the Ricardos he takes home his fifth career award at the seventeenth nomination.

DEFEATED THE TWO ITALIANS ON THE RACE



read also





Golden Globes 2022, all the nominations

Disappointment for It was the hand of God: the film by Paolo Sorrentino (REVIEW), in the running for best foreign language film, was defeated by the Japanese Drive My Car. No glory even for Luca, the Disney animated film set in Liguria and directed by the Italian Enrico Casarosa, beaten by the other Disney film in the running, Encanto.

To mark this 79th edition of the Golden Globes, at least as much as Covid, was the long tail of the controversies that broke out a year ago when the Los Angeles Times revealed that among the 87 foreign press jurors in Hollywood there was not a single black. Below is the list of winners (the winners in bold).