Golden Globes 2022. From Dog Power to Succession, all the winners of the 79th edition
SUCCESSION DOMINATES AMONG THE TV SERIES
Succession And Hacks have been declared the best television series of the year and the Logan Roy family saga (all three seasons visible on Sky and NOW) won two more awards for the performances of Jeremy Strong (prodigal son Kendall) and Sarah Snook , sister Shiv. Among the actors and actresses, Nicole Kidman stands out, who with her performance in Being the Ricardos he takes home his fifth career award at the seventeenth nomination.
DEFEATED THE TWO ITALIANS ON THE RACE
Disappointment for It was the hand of God: the film by Paolo Sorrentino (REVIEW), in the running for best foreign language film, was defeated by the Japanese Drive My Car. No glory even for Luca, the Disney animated film set in Liguria and directed by the Italian Enrico Casarosa, beaten by the other Disney film in the running, Encanto.
To mark this 79th edition of the Golden Globes, at least as much as Covid, was the long tail of the controversies that broke out a year ago when the Los Angeles Times revealed that among the 87 foreign press jurors in Hollywood there was not a single black. Below is the list of winners (the winners in bold).
Golden Globes 2022 – The winners
Best Film, Drama
“Dog Power” (Netflix)
“Belfast” (Focus Features)
“CODA” (Apple)
“Dune” (Warner Bros.)
“King Richard” (Warner Bros.)
Best Movie, Musical or Comedy
“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
“Cyrano” (MGM)
“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
“Licorice Pizza” (MGM)
“Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)
Lead Actor in a Movie, Drama
Will Smith (“King Richard”)
Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)
Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Dog Power”)
Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)
Best Actress in a Movie, Drama
Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
Jessica Chastain (“Tammy Faye’s Eyes”)
Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)
Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Movie, Musical, or Comedy
Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)
Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)
Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)
Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)
Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)
Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)
Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)
Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)
Emma Stone (“Cruella”)
Best Director, Film
Jane Campion (“Dog Power”)
Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)
Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)
Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)
Best Supporting Actor, Film
Kodi Smit-McPhee (“Dog Power”)
Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)
Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)
Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
Troy Kotsur (“TAIL”)
Best Supporting Actress, Film
Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)
Kirsten Dunst (“Dog Power”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)
Ruth Negga (“Passing”)
Best Television Series, Drama
“Succession” (HBO)
“Lupine” (Netflix)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)
“Pose” (FX)
“Squid Game” (Netflix)
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“The Great” (Hulu)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Omar Sy (“Lupine)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”)
Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)
Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
Elle Fanning (“The Great”)
Issa Rae (“Insecure”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Best Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie
“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Dopesick” (Hulu)
“Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)
“Maid” (Netflix)
“Murder in Easttown” (HBO)
Best Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)
Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
Oscar Isaac (“Scenes from a Wedding”)
Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”)
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
Kate Winslet (“Murder in Easttown”)
Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”)
Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)
Best Supporting Actor, TV
O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
Best Supporting Actress, TV
Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)
Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)
Andie MacDowell (“Maid”)
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Best Original Score, Movie
“Dune” (Warner Bros.) – Hans Zimmer
“The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) – Alexandre Desplat
“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Germaine Franco
“Dog Power” (Netflix) – Jonny Greenwood
“Madres Paralelas” (Sony Pictures Classic) – Alberto Iglesias
Best Foreign Language Film
“Drive My Car” (Janus Films) – Japan
“Compartment No. 6” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Finland, Russia, Germany
“It was the hand of God” (Netflix) – Italy
“A Hero” (Amazon Studios) – France, Iran
“Madres Paralelas” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Spain
Best Screenplay, Movie
Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” (Focus Features)
Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza” (MGM / United Artists Releasing)
Jane Campion – “Dog Power” (Netflix)
Adam McKay – “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)
Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)
Best Original Song, Movie
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
“Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) – Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM / United Artists Releasing) – Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
Best Animated Film
“Encanto” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
“Flee” (Neon)
“Luca” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
“My Sunny Maad” (Totem Films)
“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Studios)
