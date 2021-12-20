Golden Globes 2022 – Serial nominations, more heartache and commentary

The Golden Globes 2022 will be delivered on January 9th, and Snoop Dog announced the nominations. Life is always amazing

In following the two main American awards for television, namely the Emmys and the Golden Globes (which are also cinematic, but we understand each other), strange mixtures always happen: the two statuettes are traditionally delivered a few months apart from each other. other, the Emmys in early autumn and the Globes in the first days of the new year (those of 2022 will be announced on January 9th), and therefore there is no time to have a complete turnover of candidates. For example, a series can nominate a specific season for Emmys and then for the Golden Globes, but find different challengers in the two events because in the meantime other series have come out that did not yet exist at the Emmys, while at the Globes yes. And the series that “had time” to appear at the Globes, could then also arrive at the Emmys, where in the meantime we could find the new seasons of the series that, in the previous example, we considered “the first”.

To give a concrete example and not make our noses bleed, we can consider Ted Lasso: the beloved Apple TV + series triumphed at the Emmys last September, and now we find it again nominated, against new challengers. However, these are different seasons: the Ted Lasso awarded three months ago was that of the first season (which in February 2021 had received a Globe for the interpretation of Jason Sudeikis), while the nominations that we find below, relating to the Golden Globes 2022, refer to the second. In fact, the Golden Globes are considered the first prize of the year, with the Emmys to follow, but the proximity between the Emmys and the next edition of the Golden Globes (and considering that the Emmys are delivered at the beginning of the “television year” ”, Which begins after the summer), often causes Emmys to be ranked first in our perception in chronological order.

Combine this with the now total confusion in the release dates of TV series, with beautiful series that come out even in the summer (something that didn’t happen until a few years ago) and streaming platforms that spew out content without any stopping, and here that unraveling this tangle becomes more and more complicated.

Having made all this premise, which had above all the purpose of sharing some of the anguish that always takes us in these cases, we can serenely pretend that everything is in order and everything is understandable, going on to list the serial candidates for the Golden Globes 2022, announced by Snoop Dog last December 13th.

From Snoop Dog.

Dunno, ok.

Best Television Series, Drama

“Lupine” (Netflix)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO / HBO Max)

We immediately find ourselves having to comment on the phenomenon Squid Game: will his media power, the even symbolic value of the Korean serial rise, and the mass of spectators he has been able to move, be enough to guarantee him the conquest of important prizes? We will see. Looking at this five is not even excluded that the statuette deserves it, since Lupine we do not know why it is here (probably only due to the muscles of Netflix in pushing its products with reporters), the second season of The Morning Show is largely inferior to the first, and Succession it looks like the only real competitor because… well, it is Succession.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO / HBO Max)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Here we are, as we said, talking about the second season of Ted Lasso a few months after rejoicing in the awards given to the premiere. I know that the Villa would perhaps vote here Only Murders in The Building, which she adored deeply, and it is not excluded that she would take home all the awards she is nominated for. But I had titled the review of the second season of Ted Lasso with a “give her all the Emmys you have”, and that goes for Globes as well. However, considering the mischievous nature of this award, which often wants to amaze us with unexpected victories, we do not even exclude Reservation Dogs, which would be a candidate “from Globes”.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Omar Sy (“Lupine)

Here too I want to see the weight of Squid Game, that at least one prize he will have to take home as well. However, whenever I see Jeremy Strong as a candidate for something, even for the role of condominium administrator, I would vote for him. But the Globes, prizes often more politically committed and progressive (or even fake-such), could reward Billy Porter, who is still very good and will no longer perform in Poses, series now over.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Here too there is a not indifferent political theme, which could lead to MJ Rodriguez’s victory (I would not say stupid, but I think she would be the first trans woman to win), but in my heart I would like to see Jennifer Aniston rewarded, in my opinion a of the few really good and stainless things of the second season of The Morning Show.

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Here too, good fight: on the one hand there is Jason Sudeikis, who in the second season of Ted Lasso he seemed even better to me than in the first. But for a Golden Globe to go two years in a row to the same person in the same role is quite rare. The two most fierce opponents are of course the great old Steve Martin and Martin Short, also for cabal reasons: Steve Martin has been nominated five times for the Globes and has never won, while Short has never received a single nomination. I can already feel the fingers of reporters itch.

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

With Jean Smart let’s not get confused: di Hacks there’s only one season, he’s already won the Emmy, we know what we’re talking about. I wonder though if the gorgeous Elle Fanning of the second season of The Great may still bother you.

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Maid” (Netflix)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO / HBO Max)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

This is perhaps the hardest-fought category of all. We are talking about five very different series, but all extraordinary in their own way. If we look at our ranking, we should take it as a winner Mare of Easttown, but the mass media, cultural and political force like Dopesick, American Crime Story And Maid it cannot be underestimated in any way. If we then consider that The Underground Railroad, in addition to the card-quality, also play the racial one, I don’t really know how to get out of this prediction.

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”)

For me there are only two “real” challengers in this category: Oscar Isaac and Michael Keaton. And maybe, for a sizing, I’d give the statuette to Keaton, truly moving in Dopesick.

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Again great fight, especially for the Winslet-Chastain-Qualley trio. In the end, gun to my head, I’d vote for Margaret Qualley. And after voting, I’d take the gun, put it back on my head and ask for Kate Winslet to vote, and so on in an endless loop.

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

For me, there are only two contenders here: Kieran Culkin and Brett Goldstein. Maybe I’d give it to Caulkin because he’s already in his third nomination without winning. Poor thing, let’s give him a joy.

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Andie MacDowell (“Maid”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Regret that White Lotus it hasn’t received a few more nominations, in this category I still vote Dopesick: Kaitlyn Dever’s sick, upset, depressed, overpowering interpretation is stuff I won’t forget for a long time.