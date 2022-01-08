Golden Globes 2022: the ceremony will be private. Meanwhile, the scandals overwhelm the association

The Golden Globes, which is the most “wild” event in Hollywood, will see a 2022 edition in a minor tone. The prizes will be awarded in private, while the foreign press, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association which organizes the party every year, is overwhelmed by scandals. Also financial, since in a year it turns out to have collected 32 million of dollars, having increased its coffers by 15 million dollars and not even having donated 6 million to charity. DailyMail.com has obtained filings revealing that the nonprofit organization behind the Golden Globes sits on a “treasure” of 62 million dollars in cash.

The scandal

For years, NBC has been broadcasting the Golden Globes ceremony live, paying up to 31 million dollars a year to the organizers of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But that’s enough: next Sunday’s appointment will not be broadcast anywhere – not even in streaming – because the Nbc she withdrew from the game. The winners will be just announced on the foreign press website. The image of America’s most exclusive party is getting darker and darker: Tom Cruise has returned his three Globes in protest. Scarlett Johansson refused to take part in any other HFPA event talking about “sexist questions” from members of the foreign press at the border, she says, “with sexual harassment.” Mark Ruffalo, star of Avengers, said he was not “proud or happy” to have received a nomination.

Not only that: Netflix and Amazon refuse to deal with the association until it is reviewed. The HFPA, for its part, explains that it is not a charity and therefore has no obligation to make donations, adding that it has revised its ethical policies. In short, the scandal has all the elements, starting with the lack of diversity alleged sexual misconduct among executives. In 2018, actor Brendan Fraser accused former HFPA president Philip Berk, 88, of assaulting him at a 2003 lunch by grabbing his buttocks. Berk called the story “a total invention”. In 2019 the non-profit organization was criticized for the total absence of nominations for kregiste, despite the critical and box office success of Hustlers by Lorene Scafaria and by Little Women by Greta Gerwig. In 2020 it is the turn of an antitrust lawsuit brought by the Norwegian reporter Kjersti Flaa, who accused the entire organization of supporting a “culture of corruption”.

It operated as a sort of illegal cartel, excluding qualified candidates (including herself, ed) and monopolizing access to the press, while continuing to improperly subsidize the income of its members ”. Last year the LA Times noted the total lack, among the 87 components of the HFPA, of people of color, prompting the organization to recruit 21 new members: 6 blacks, 10 women, 6 of Latin origin, 5 Asian and 4 Middle Eastern or North African. Berk was also reintroduced, who was expelled from the organization for allegedly calling Black Lives Matter a “racist hatred movement” in an email.

Money

According to what the LA Times in February 2019 30 belonging to the foreign press were in Paris for two nights in a hotel from 1,400 dollars per night provided by Paramount Network, which produces Emily of Netflix in Paris. Show that then received two Golden Globes nominations. More than 100 agencies advertisers, the Daily Mail read, signed an open letter in March threatening to deny HFPA access to their customers without substantial reforms. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the nonprofit behind the Golden Globes, has raised $ 32 million in one year and has increased its coffers by $ 15 millions, but he only donated $ 5.9 million to charitable causes. A spokesperson for the association told DailyMail.com that this year the ethical policies of the organization have been revised, with the prohibition to those who are part of it from accepting gifts from studies, the request to declare conflicts of interest, the imposition of mandate limits on the council and the organization of training courses on diversity and against harassment like once every two months.

But the changes weren’t enough for Netflix, which in May said enough to its relationship with the Foreign Press Association. “We do not believe that these proposed new policies, particularly with regards to membership size and rate of growth, will address the systemic diversity and inclusion challenges of HFPA, or the lack of clear standards on how those who should operate. is part, ”wrote Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, to the board of HFPA in a letter published by the entertainment news site Deadline.

The Daily Mail now reveals that the non-profit organization is “sitting” on a treasure trove of 62 million dollars of which it distributed less than 10%, according to the 2019 documents obtained by the newspaper. The organization has spent 3.4 million dollars to pay your staff. The defense of the HFPA is to be a non-profit commercial organization, not a charity, therefore not to have obligations to make donations, despite – this is their version – “choose” to donate millions to charitable causes. . The Globes of 2018, according to the latest data, would have benefited the organization $ 31 million. The costs amount to $ 16.5 million and the profit therefore turns out to be $ 15.6 million, of which just $ 5,891,320 donated to “good causes”.

The defense of the foreign press

“For the past 25 years, HFPA has donated 50 million dollars to more than 70 entities charities related to entertainment, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian initiatives, ”the website reads. An HFPA spokesperson said it is a “nonprofit trade association” rather than a charity, meaning it is not obligated to grant grants for charitable causes, but added that it does anyway. regular donations to good causes. James Lee, a representative of the HFPA, said the nonprofit donates more money to charity than other Hollywood trade associations such as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars.

“Even though we are a trade association and not a charity, we still give a higher percentage of our net proceeds than any other comparable trade association,” Lee reiterated. DailyMail.com. The HFPA said that “there is nothing wrong” with its money management and that it has kept “a certain amount of cash in reserve” to cover unexpected costs, its plans to build a new office and any contingencies in the event that they lose their main source of income: the sale of broadcasting rights for the television Golden Globes, as happened when NBC left the show this year.

The “banquet” item

A budget item labeled a “banquet” cost the non-profit organization $ 1,329,540: it’s probably the cost of catering for the 2018 Globes evening where alcohol is free for its starred guests. The HFPA paid $ 1,369,173 in unspecified travel expenses e $ 529,855 for “conferences, conventions and meetings”. The 2018-19 accounts talking about h and personnel costs amount to $ 3,436,322. Gregory Goeckner, Chief Operating Officer, was paid $ 250,866. The late president Lorenzo Soria has earned 73 thousand dollars for 23 hours a week, and the salary of the then president of the HFPA, actress Meher Tatna, was $ 175,000 for a working week of 19 hours, equal to 177 dollars per hour.

On the cover EPA / NINA PROMMER | Snoop Dogg at the nomination announcement ceremony for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, December 13, 2021.

